The ultimate Christmas gift guide for everyone in your life

By Claire Spreadbury
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaLx7_0cnPoqoh00

Christmas is coming and, if ever there was a time to get organised, it’s now. Potential delivery issues won’t be a problem if you start shopping early, so whether you’re going big this year, or have decided petite treats are the way forward, here are 35 gift ideas for absolutely everyone you know…

1. For the tech lover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEMdP_0cnPoqoh00

Pixel 6 mobile phone, from £599 or £24.96 a month, Google (store.google.co.uk)

2. For the fitness fanatic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTwBF_0cnPoqoh00

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch, £129, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

3. For the talented toddler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1pUx_0cnPoqoh00

Little Dutch Guitar, £29.95, Scandiborn (scandiborn.co.uk)

4. For the Jo Malone obsessive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5M3K_0cnPoqoh00

Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne, £105, Jo Malone London (jomalone.co.uk)

5. For the perfect hideaway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nh8Kr_0cnPoqoh00

Sienna Jungle Play Tent, £25, Habitat (habitat.co.uk)

6. For fashionable feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21c6te_0cnPoqoh00

Rover Alpargata shoes, available in sizes 6-13, £75, Toms (toms.com)

7. For stylish eco homebodies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6sLZ_0cnPoqoh00

Aarke Carbonator 3 in Copper, £198.99, Lakeland (lakeland.co.uk)

8. For warm hearts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntzq3_0cnPoqoh00

Faux Suede Trio Star Gloves, £14.95, Belle-Modelle (belle-modelle.co.uk)

9. For the ultimate ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nabU2_0cnPoqoh00

Kids Ride On Electric Car BMW 507, £149.99, Mano Mano (manomano.co.uk)

10. For the guy who always smells good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYRoh_0cnPoqoh00

Molton Brown Well Groomed Luxury Beauty Hamper, containing bath and shower gel, socks, a candle and chocolate coffee beans, £60, Moonpig (moonpig.com)

11. For the gorgeously glamorous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVtbV_0cnPoqoh00

Monsoon Jacqueline Velvet Embellished Maxi Dress, £190, available in sizes 8-22, Very (very.co.uk)

12. For the cute collector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnGhe_0cnPoqoh00

My Squishy Little Dumplings interactive toy – Dip, £15, The Entertainer (thetoyshop.com)

13. For the outdoor adventurer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4oMd_0cnPoqoh00

Fraser The Rucksack, 32L, £155, Millican (homeofmillican.com)

14. For the sophisticated drinker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vZFT_0cnPoqoh00

Rialto Glass Coupe – set of two, £60, Iamfy (iamfy.co)

15. For the music lover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyN1c_0cnPoqoh00

Positive Vibration XL ANC Over-ear Headphones, £149.99, House of Marley (thehouseofmarley.co.uk)

16. For the cologne king

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RH4Am_0cnPoqoh00

Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Refillable Spray, £56 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop (theperfumeshop.com)

17. For the little climbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBr81_0cnPoqoh00

TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame, £199.99, Smyths (smythstoys.com)

18. For toasty toes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pk7KK_0cnPoqoh00

Lug Platform Sneaker, £60, available in sizes 3-10, Toms (toms.com)

19. For the snap happy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7gEp_0cnPoqoh00

Polaroid Now+ iâ€‘Type Instant Camera, £139.99, Polaroid (uk.polaroid.com)

20. For the stargazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GK86s_0cnPoqoh00

Astronaut Starry Sky Projector, £79.95, Selfridges (selfridges.com)

21. For the selfie snapper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5ysv_0cnPoqoh00

Canon Zoemini Mobile Photo Printer, £119.99, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

22. For bearded beauties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gb1Id_0cnPoqoh00

The Best Of The Beard Oil Selection, £31, Horace (horace.co)

23. For the sleep queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1zPs_0cnPoqoh00

Melia Long Lounge Pyjamas, £69, available in sizes XS-XL, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)

24. For the sleep stealers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwYp6_0cnPoqoh00

Rainbow Mobile, €36, Cam Cam Copenhagen (camcamcopenhagen.com)

25. For molten cheese magic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEn0q_0cnPoqoh00

Roccbox Pizza Oven, £399, Gozney (gozney.com)

26. For the Zoomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5HT1_0cnPoqoh00

Beats Studio Buds, £129.99, Beats By Dre (beatsbydre.com)

27. For night-time snuggles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFIuo_0cnPoqoh00

Maileg Headgehog in Leaf soft toy, £24, Scandiborn (scandiborn.co.uk)

28. For festive fingers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEsnI_0cnPoqoh00

Sterling Silver Gold Vermeil Lyra Aquamarine Ring, £184, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)

29. For the winter chills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pX5ai_0cnPoqoh00

Reworked Chore Coat, £80.50 (was £115), Dickies (dickieslife.com)

30. For bedtime stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0wC5_0cnPoqoh00

Toniebox Starter Set, £69.95, Tonies (tonies.com)

31. For the timekeepers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aad7M_0cnPoqoh00

GM-2100N-2AER Watch, £199, G-Shock (g-shock.co.uk)

32. For the Bake Off wannabes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kCam_0cnPoqoh00

Basics To Baker 10-week Online Course, £495, Leiths (leiths.com)

33. For the Christmas crafters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erImN_0cnPoqoh00

Cricut Joy, £179, Hobbycraft (hobbycraft.co.uk)

34. For the future stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mh6ZQ_0cnPoqoh00

Little Town Wooden Shop & Theatre, £29.99, Aldi (aldi.co.uk)

35. For the festive fashionista

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mleVj_0cnPoqoh00

Ugg x Telfar Small Tote, £130, Selfridges (selfridges.com)

