Is Randox a suitable sponsor for Grand National after Paterson sleaze row?

By Greg Wood
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, wins the 2021 Grand National Photograph: Getty Images

There were understandable expressions of delight on both sides when Randox Health – now more familiar as simply Randox – signed a five-year deal to sponsor the Grand National from 2017, and again when the company announced a five-year extension to its contract in January 2021. At the time, Dickon White, north-west regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, which runs Aintree, said: “It’s been a fantastic partnership over the past few years and we’ve been extremely impressed with their operation as well as their dedication to one of sport’s most iconic events.”

From JCR’s point of view, Randox has always been everything that Aintree could hope for in a sponsor for the world’s most famous steeplechase. Following on from a series of drink brands – including Crabbie’s, John Smith’s and Martell Cognac – their new partner was involved with neither betting nor booze, and instead promised to make its customers both happier and healthier.

For Randox, meanwhile, the sponsorship was a golden opportunity to raise public awareness of its brand, via an association with Britain’s most popular race. The Grand National attracts one of the biggest annual TV audiences for any sporting event – nearly 9m viewers watched Rachael Blackmore become the first female jockey to win the race on Minella Times in March – and is a once-a-year gamble for many more through bookmakers or office sweeps.

Following the revelation of Owen Paterson MP’s paid consultancy for Randox, however, which Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, found had led to an “egregious” breach of the rules on paid advocacy, the close association between Randox and the Grand National no longer feels so positive for “the People’s Race”.

Paterson resigned as an MP on Thursday afternoon but Randox’s association with the Grand National will, as things stand, be maintained at least until 2026. It will be an annual reminder of the lobbying scandal, which could lead to concerns, for Aintree and racing as a whole, about the extent to which the National’s image might suffer as a result. That, in turn, may also raise difficult and very sensitive questions about the process which led to Randox’s initial sponsorship contract being signed in March 2016.

Rose Paterson, Owen Paterson’s wife, was the chair of Aintree racecourse from 2014 until she took her own life on 24 June 2020. Within racing, she was both hugely popular and greatly respected for her dedication and diligence in a key role, and the grief and sense of loss throughout the sport following her death was deep and heartfelt.

In early 2016, Paterson was inevitably involved in the search for a new National sponsor after Halewood, the Liverpool-based drinks firm, decided it would not extend its contract via the Crabbie’s brand. The search ended in March 2016, when Randox – a company that had previously had a very low profile, both inside and outside racing – signed a five-year sponsorship deal.

Owen Paterson started work as a paid consultant for Randox seven months earlier, in August 2015.

The extent, if any, to which his involvement with Randox was a factor in Aintree’s choice of a new sponsor for the Grand National is unknown, and likely to remain so. But the events of recent days also focus attention on the decision by JCR to renew the contract earlier this year, when the parliamentary commissioner for standards had been investigating reports of Paterson’s lobbying activity on behalf of Randox since October 2019.

Jockey Club Racecourses is wholly owned by the Jockey Club, which is in turn governed by a royal charter “to act for the long-term good of British racing”. The Queen is its patron and its continuing stewardship of the great majority of racing’s biggest venues, including Aintree, Cheltenham, Epsom and Newmarket, has many benefits for the sport.

The Guardian understands that Jockey Club Racecourses believes Randox remains a suitable sponsor for the Grand National and that the process that led to the company taking over the sponsorship was fair and robust.

The Guardian also approached Randox, asking if the company believes its continuing association with the Grand National is still beneficial both for the event and the sport as a whole. Randox was also asked to comment on the extent, if any, to which Owen Paterson was involved in the process of awarding the sponsorship contract in 2016. Randox has yet to respond.

