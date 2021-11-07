CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

By Jacob Stolworthy
 3 days ago

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix ’s dollars” on new film Red Notice .

The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot . It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.

“We broke so many takes,” the Wonder Woman star said on Saturday’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show (6 November). “[Ryan] waits around the corner waiting to break us.”

Reynolds joked: “We wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars on laughing and just goofing around on set.”

The film will arrive on the streaming service on 12 November.

Reynolds recently announced a break from acting after completing work on Christmas musical Spirited , which will be released in 2022.

After sharing the news on Instagram, his wife Blake Lively left followers in hysterics by poking fun at him with her reply.

Reynolds also recently explained why he’s taking a hiatus from acting .

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Rawson Marshall Thurber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Notice#Interpol#Gadot Reynolds#Wonder Woman
