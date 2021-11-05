CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Politics latest news: No 10 refuses to disclose value of Boris Johnson's gifted luxury holiday to Marbella

By Catherine Neilan
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowning Street has refused to disclose the value of Boris Johnson's luxury holiday to Marbella, which was submitted as having been provided "free of charge" by the family of Lord Goldsmith. The Prime Minister's holiday was included in the latest update to the register of ministerial interests, but did...

