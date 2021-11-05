WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, November 5th 2021

On the jobs front, local McDonald’s restaurants across Upstate New York are hoping to fill 7,600 openings. Those interested can go to McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® aims to hire up to 25,000 employees at nearly 6,000 locations nationwide. The company’s annual National Hiring Weeks begin November 8th and December 6th. Job seekers can learn more at www.jacksonhewitt.com/careers/tax-pro-careers/

For the 6th consecutive year, Wegmans has ranked #1 on Fortune magazine's ranking of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail™. The award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 1.3 million current employees working in the retail industry.

The Coppola Firm has added Steven H. Polowitz, Esq.

Tops has promoted Andrew Cottrell to Consumer Insights Analyst.