DIY Smart Bike @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a fun DIY smartbike project! It uses Raspberry Pi to outfit the bike to turn on lights when it gets dark, keep track of speed, location, and note how long you’ve been using the bike. The project is from keanuDav via Instructables. Each Friday is PiDay here at...

PiKEDEX – Raspberry Pi Pokedex #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Collect em all with this Raspberry Pi pokedex from Yeu1 on YouTube and instgram:. This is my very own Pokedex and I can say it’s be a lot of fun to bring to life and to play on. It plays all of the early Pokémon games that are playable on any of the Gameboys. I’m going to be selling the CAD files for these and maybe sell the whole pokedex as a kit. In these pictures there are a few minor defects but are accounted for and adjusted in my final model.
Motion Detection Info System via Gmail @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay

Handy project + write-up from Antonio Artimon up on Hackster.io. The DHT11 is a 4-pin (one pin is unused) temperature and humidity sensor capable of measuring 20% – 90% relative humidity and 0 to 50 °C. The sensor can operate between 3 and 5.5V DC and communicates using its own proprietary OneWire protocol. This protocol requires very precise timing in order to get the data from the sensor. The LOW and HIGH bits are coded on the wire by the length of time the signal is HIGH. The total time to take a reading is at most 23.4 ms. This includes an 18 ms delay required to start the data transfer and a window of up to 5.4 ms for the data. Individual signals can be as short as 20 μs and as long as 80 μs.
A Halloween talking clock based on a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #CircuitPython #Halloween #PiDay @RaspberryPi

This project is a Halloween talking clock that plays sounds every hour. Only a few external components (easy to source and solder) are needed. The Raspberry Pi Pico draws about 1.6 mA in it’s lowest power mode (deep sleep). Seems not much, but it is too high for a battery powered circuit, because they will exhaust in around two months. For that reason, an external power circuit that can shut off the board completely was added. After that, power consumption was lowered to 70 uA, so batteries will last for a year.
How to make a Wildlife Camera (using a Raspberry Pi!) #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

A wildlife camera is a great first project for a raspberry pi. Check out this simple set up from Maddie Moate on YouTube:. For a long time I’ve really wanted to get stuck in with a Raspberry Pi project and the My Naturewatch Camera has been something I’ve been meaning to make for AGES. This video is a detailed step by step instructional video, something that I couldn’t find online. So I hope that this, alongside the amazing mynaturewatch.net website, will encourage you to build your own and get spying on your local wildlife!
The Energy of Electrons, a Restored Educational Film

I love all of the different, entertaining, and informative things that Fran Blanche does on her YouTube channel. Here she presents Fran’s Film Archive. Today’s feature film is The Energy of Electronics, a children’s educational film from the 1970s(?) 1980s(?) that Fran restored as much as she could from own 16mm archive print.
New Products 11/5/2021 Featuring Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W! (Video)

New Products 11/5/2021 Featuring Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W! (Video) USB Type C microSD Card Reader/Writer (0:16) Art Deco Cat Lamp – Soldering Kit by Elkai Education (0:59) Pimoroni PicoSystem – RP2040 Handheld Gaming System – PIM559 (2:55) Raspberry Pi Build HAT – LEGO Robotics Add-On For Raspberry Pi (5:15)
Using Gesso to Finish Foam Prototypes

In this video, industrial designer Eric Strebel shows how he used many coats of gesso to get a nice smooth finish on a urethane foam prototype that he’d carved. People in the comments say you can get similar results with layers of PVA glue which is cheaper and dries faster than gesso.
Pretty Pins In Pink 2 – Preliminary KB2040 Pinouts

There’s a lot of pin muxing options available on the RP2040, so we like to generate a pinout diagram using PrettyPins before we order the PCBs to make sure the analog pins, UART, SPI and I2C ports are all in the right place https://github.com/adafruit/PrettyPins . We’re comparing to the popular pro micro boards that folks use for keebs. so far so good – its a lot to fit into such a small board but we think its all there!
Late nite KB2040 prototype assembly

Break time’s over, everyone! Time to build all those prototype PCB that have been kicking around. Tonight its the KB2040, a “pro micro” pinout compatible RP2040 board so that folks who want to use CircuitPython’s awesome keyboard matrix and HID support can do so with existing keeb designs that were designed for 32u4 boards. There’s lots of 0402’s on this board so its fine work, but we were able to reflow it on our lil hotplate and both came up just fine! We’ll post some renderings soon… it will prolly be a pink PCB 🙂 – video.
How to Make Cool Art When You’re Not Great at Art

This is a very fascinating video from Trent of the YouTube gaming channel, Miscast. Trent is working on a tabletop RPG called Arcane Ugly. He’s not super confident in his artistic abilities, but he wanted a game book that was very art-intensive. To achieve a beautiful look for his book,...
DiResta Makes a “Fancy Pants” Wallet

In recent years, maker polymath, Jimmy DiResta, has been learning more sophisticated leather-working skills. In this video, sponsored by Weaver Leather, he tries his hand at making a complicated, six-piece leather wallet. Jimmy admits that he’s intimidated by the complexity of the design, but he powers through, learns a lot...
New Layer by Layer – Making PCB Holders for Props via @ecken #3DPrinting #Fusion360

In this tutorial I chat about my design for housing the PropMaker FeatherWing and Feather M4 Express in this prop inspired by the TVA Time stick from the Disney+ show Loki. I really like using threads to make this type of assemblies easy to take apart and put back together. By making the pommel removable from the handle, the USB port from the microcontroller becomes easily accessible. I managed to design the PCB holder so it doesn’t require any supports when 3D printing.
Happy National STEM Day 2021 #STEMDay #STEAMDay #NationalSTEMDay

Today, November 8, is National STEM Day. This is a great opportunity to encourage, explore and experiment with STEM. This year the Lowell Observatory will have a presention on shrinking the STEM gap. Check it out here!. NASA has Ten Ways to Celebrate National STEM Day with NASA and Dicovery...
Rapberry Pi Uncut Humble Book Bundle: Only pay $1 or more #RaspberryPi @HackSpaceMag @TheMagPi @Raspberry_Pi #RaspberryPi @humble

An all new Raspberry Pi bundle to help your computing ideas become reality. Find inspiration for a new project in Raspberry Pi for Beginners (Pi 3A+), Get started with MicroPython on Raspberry Pi Pico, dive into a collection of issues from Wireframe – a title that lifts the lid on games and the official Raspberry Pi brand – MagPi, snap up discounts for subscriptions to Raspberry Pi magazines, read exclusive content and much more.
The Mortsafe and Grave Robbers in Victorian England

Great twitter thread on the concept and history of the mortsafe, particularly in the context of Victorian England and Scotland. Check it out from WikiVictorian on Twitter. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
USPS Shipping Notice – Veteran’s Day 2021

There will be no pick up of USPS orders on Thursday, November 11, 2021 for the federal holiday Veterans Day. USPS orders placed after 11am ET Wednesday November 10 will not go out until Friday November 12. All other orders will be processed and shipped as normal. See more on...
