Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is helping foster kids learn life skills for independent living. One of the difficulties as youth ‘age out’ of foster care is most suddenly find themselves on their own. Unprepared for self-sufficiency, 30-40 percent will experience homelessness within two years. This is a situation that many youth are never able to find their way out of and can end in chronic homelessness or incarceration.

HOMELESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO