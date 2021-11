Joachim Andersen says Crystal Palace have “big ambitions” but are eager not to set targets so early into the Premier League season.The Eagles made it back-to-back wins on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Wolves which backed up the superb result by the same scoreline at Manchester City the previous weekend.Palace impressed with their performances under new boss Patrick Vieira during the opening nine league fixtures of the campaign, but they were only able to claim a solitary triumph while conceding late goals in draws with Brighton and Arsenal threatened to derail their building momentum.Yet those dropped points are a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO