CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn faces Detroit on 3-game win streak

9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Brooklyn Nets (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -10; over/under is 212

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Nets take on Detroit.

Detroit went 12-30 in Eastern Conference games and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Nets shot 49.4% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 117-91 in the last matchup on Oct. 31. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 23 points, and Cory Joseph led the Pistons with 13 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out (left knee).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
firstsportz.com

Kyrie Irving Trade: Brooklyn Nets’ star Being Pushed to Philadelphia 76ers by NBA Executives as per Latest Reports

The Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving “gone” and this time for good. The Nets star hasn’t played a single match this season due to his adamant stance over not taking the COVID vaccination. Irving signed a $136 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets for 4 years that give him $34 Million every year but so far he has been anything but serviceable to the Nets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy