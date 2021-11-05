CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo takes on Detroit on 3-game slide

 5 days ago

Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1, fourth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -117, Red Wings -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into the matchup with Detroit as losers of three games in a row.

Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 8-16-4 at home. The Sabres were called for 157 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall and 7-16-5 on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Red Wings allowed 2.9 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sabres: Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (personal), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

