CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Eternals' hits theaters: What to know about the latest Marvel film

By Carson Blackwelder
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought the Avengers were out of this world, just wait until you meet the Eternals. "Eternals," the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters Friday and introduces fans to the titular group of superheroes. The Eternals are an immortal race from outer space who were created by...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 2

Related
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

SHOCKING Hero Could Replace Black Panther in the MCU

The sequel to Black Panther (2018) will hit theaters on November 11, 2022 — and was forced to move on without the glue that held the franchise together, the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. When Marvel Studios announced that they would not be recasting Boseman, Marvel fans began to speculate on who could replace the first African American hero in the MCU as the new Black Panther. And, a new rumor suggests that it might not be who almost every Marvel fan was expecting.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Lia Mchugh
Person
Chloé Zhao
epicstream.com

James Gunn Reminds Fans that Beloved Guardians Character Will Not Return in Vol. 3

James Gunn has zero plans of resurrecting this beloved Guardians character. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's production start date is just around the corner and everything is looking promising so far, especially with the grand arrival of Adam Warlock to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, if you're expecting deceased characters from the franchise to turn up in the threequel, director James Gunn won't allow anything like that to happen.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

‘Eternals’ 2021 Free Streaming: When and where to watch online?

How can you watch Eternals? After a year of delays Marvel’s new superhero film is finally coming out, and needless to say, every marvel fan is anxious to see it. Helmed by Academy Award-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, the science fiction movie is one of the studio’s most ambitious projects to date, telling the story of immortal superheroes defending the world from one of its biggest threats since Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Films#Marvel Universe#Theaters#Avengers#Celestials#Non Thanos
HollywoodLife

Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman Hold Hands On The Set Of ‘Thor 4’ — See New Photos

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman were spotted getting close on the set of the new film, exciting fans for the story to come. Chris Hemsworth, 38, and Natalie Portman, 40, got close and personal on the set of the latest Thor installment, Thor: Love & Thunder. In the recently leaked photos, the on-screen couple are seen holding hands as they settled into their respective roles as Thor and Jane Foster. The film, directed by Taika Watiti, 46, is a direct sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. Taika co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and will reprise his role as Korg.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter "Honored" to Join the Marvel Family

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally found its Adam Warlock. A post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teased the arrival of the ultra-powerful Warlock back in 2017 and fans have been waiting to see who would end up landing the role. It was reported last month that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been cast as Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which starts production this year and a 2023 release on the horizon.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
First Showing

Second Trailer for 'Morbius' Living Vampire Movie Starring Jared Leto

"We have to push the boundaries, take the risks…" Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for Morbius, co-produced by Marvel Studios starring Jared Leto as the "superhero" known as Morbius the Living Vampire. A bit like Doctor Strange mashed up with Batman, the story follows a brilliant biochemist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but then inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. And thus he becomes "the living vampire". The cast also includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, and Tyrese Gibson. We posted the first trailer for this way back in 2020, when it was set for release last year. Before all the delays. Now it's set to open in early 2022. They're hoping this will be another "superhero" hit, but it all just looks so strange. Hard to tell how many will be into this character. There's also hints at Rhino and Black Cat in here.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Says She Will Give Herself an Origin Story if Disney Doesn’t

Deadpool 3 has no release date in sight, and information about Marvel Studio’s first R-rated feature film has been hard to come by. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about confirming any details about Wade Wilson/ Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) transition from the Fox Marvel Universe to Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2 (2018), has revealed she is not ready to let her role go just yet.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The “Entire Marvel Universe” Is Officially In Danger

When Netflix’s Daredevil series ended on October 19, 2018, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of three seasons, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin had become fan favorites. Last year, Disney finally got the rights to Daredevil...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Explains Superman and DC Comics References (Exclusive)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... Ikaris? Marvel's Eternals director Chloé Zhao exclusively tells ComicBook about name-dropping a DC Comics superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Ikaris (Richard Madden) is mistaken for Superman. When immortal aliens Ikaris and Sersi (Gemma Chan) reunite with suburban dad Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), his young son recognizes the blue-suited superhero: "Dad, that's Superman! With the cape, and you were shooting laser beams out of your eyes!" But there's a difference, Ikaris quips: "I don't wear a cape."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy