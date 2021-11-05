Review: 'Belfast' the front-runner for the best picture Oscar

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is a touching coming-of-age drama set in the late-1960s Northern Ireland riots. The film follows nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill in his first feature role) as he faces numerous of changes in all aspects of his life, such as love and friendship. Until the summer of 1969, he lives quietly in Belfast, where it seems that nothing bad could happen. In August that year, a series of attacks and riots take over the city as result of a confrontation between Catholics and Protestants, who had coexisted in apparent harmony until that moment. His mother will be in charge of protecting him and dealing with the situation at home, since his father is working in England to earn money to support them. However, in the midst of all that chaos and search for answers, they will find moments of joy, music, dance and laughter.

