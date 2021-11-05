CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Belfast' the front-runner for the best picture Oscar

By Peter Travers
ABC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not hard to see why Kenneth Branagh’s funny, touching and vital “Belfast,” only in theaters, is the front-runner for the best picture Oscar. There may be bigger, costlier, showier films this year, but none cuts a clearer, truer path to the heart than “Belfast.”. This memory tale of...

#Belfast#A Christmas Carol#Best Picture#Peter Travers#Protestants#Catholics#Irish
mxdwn.com

‘Belfast’ Movie Review: The Most Personal Work by Kenneth Branagh to Date

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is a touching coming-of-age drama set in the late-1960s Northern Ireland riots. The film follows nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill in his first feature role) as he faces numerous of changes in all aspects of his life, such as love and friendship. Until the summer of 1969, he lives quietly in Belfast, where it seems that nothing bad could happen. In August that year, a series of attacks and riots take over the city as result of a confrontation between Catholics and Protestants, who had coexisted in apparent harmony until that moment. His mother will be in charge of protecting him and dealing with the situation at home, since his father is working in England to earn money to support them. However, in the midst of all that chaos and search for answers, they will find moments of joy, music, dance and laughter.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Kenneth Branagh's Oscar Contender 'Belfast' Is Surface-Level Nostalgia

Kenneth Branagh winks to the audience throughout his new directorial effort Belfast, the story of a Protestant family very similar to his own trying to make the decision whether to leave their home of Belfast as rioting erupts during The Troubles. It's also an origin story for Branagh himself. His stand-in Buddy (Jude Hill, who projects rosy cheeks even though the movie is in black and white) is a wee lad captivated by cinema, his eyes lighting up upon the sight of Raquel Welch and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. There's a brief shot where he's reading a Thor comic book, a nod to the fact that Branagh will go on to direct Thor.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Belfast Review: Kenneth Branagh's Exquisitely Artistic Childhood Recollection

Kenneth Branagh writes and directs a deeply personal recollection of childhood during "The Troubles" in Northern Ireland. Belfast is seen through the eyes of a wistful boy as his world literally explodes into violence all around him. He watches as his beloved family struggles with the religious and ethnic conflict that turned neighbors into bitter enemies. Belfast is exquisitely shot in black and white with fleeting scenes of striking color. It's a well-acted artistic drama that does suffer from pacing issues.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Editing Predictions

This season’s prevailing theme is about playing with time both literally and metaphorically. And the impact of COVID-19 and the cultural cry for unity add a sense of urgency to these stories and their particular structures and cutting styles. Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious “Dune” (Warner Bros.) provided go-to editor Joe Walker with the challenge of coalescing the epic scale of the political and religious machinations with the intimate personal journey of would-be messiah Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Added to this was the extra narrative layer of Paul’s prophetic dreams and visions of leading the nomadic Freman in a holy war on the...
ENTERTAINMENT
showbizjunkies.com

‘Belfast’ Review: Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Star in One of 2021’s Best Films

Family, home, country, neighbors, religion, and the need to adapt are at the heart of Kenneth Branagh’s latest film, Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds. The movie opens in bright color in present-day Belfast in Ireland and masterfully transitions to black-and-white...
MOVIES
outandaboutnow.com

60-Second Review – Belfast

O&A movie columnist Mark Fields’ quick take on the latest releases. Belfast: Branagh’s Lyrical Homage to His Irish Childhood. There’s already Oscar buzz about this mostly autobiographical movie, and little wonder. Belfast, written and directed by actor/director Kenneth Branagh, is a cinematic love letter to Branagh’s childhood in that Northern Ireland city at the start of the sectarian upheaval known as “the Troubles.” Shot mostly in sumptuous black-and-white (with meaningful splashes of color), the movie explores the difficult decision that one Protestant family must make when they are confronted with violence in their own mixed neighborhood and the expectation that they will take sides against their friends. The actors – Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, and young Jude Hill as Buddy, Branagh’s stand-in – are uniformly excellent in restrained, lived-in performances. The film’s hybrid style, which is part linear narrative and part tangential memory, requires the viewer’s buy-in. But once that is willingly granted, Belfast is a heart-felt and lyrical meditation about growing up amidst tension and sacrifice.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Five Locks For Best Picture

… the remaining five are still up for debate. I am absolutely confident in my assessment that Sian Heder’s “CODA” is one of the five current locks. Despite its summer release, the film has had plenty of legs, maintaining buzz with general audiences who have been discovering it on Apple TV, and not to mention its well received Academy screenings throughout the fall.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

