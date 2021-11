Life is full of so many moments worth celebrating, and there’s no better way to do so than with the people you love!. In moments like these, we wish we could freeze time in order to properly take everything in and ensure we never forget any of the details. Although that’s not possible, we can capture these incredible memories on camera! From surprise reunions to reaching incredible milestones, here are some videos of people reacting with such joy that it’ll radiate through your screen!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO