Here’s something you might not expect to hear from the Biden administration: Actually, stablecoins might be good. Stablecoins could “support faster, more efficient, and more inclusive payments options,” said the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets…. “Moreover,” the report reads, “the transition to broader use of stablecoins as a means of payment could occur rapidly due to network effects or relationships between stablecoins and existing user bases or platforms.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO