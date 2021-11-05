CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolest Reporter Ever Skateboards During Live TV Segments And We’re In Awe.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
InspireMore
InspireMore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Victor Williams is proving to be a man of many talents. By day, he’s a news reporter for WDIV-TV in Detroit, Michigan, but once the cameras stop rolling, you can often find him at the local skate park. Sometimes, he doesn’t even wait for the cameras to stop rolling before he...

www.inspiremore.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Skateboards#Tv News#Skateboarding#Skateboarder#Wdiv Tv#Chandler Skatepark#Victor On Tv#Espn
InspireMore

This 14-Yr-Old’s Perfect Pandemic Portraits Are Taking The World By Storm.

The pandemic led to people all across the world trying out new hobbies. Many of us have since tossed them to the side, but Makenzy Beard from Wales is just getting started. When school shut down in 2020, Makenzy started painting on canvasses in her garden shed. The supplies were already on hand thanks to her mom, who used to paint as a hobby. With nothing better to do, Makenzy decided to give it a shot.
PHOTOGRAPHY
InspireMore

“You’ve Got A Friend In Me.” These Adorable Brothers Have Been BFFs From Minute 1.

Every parent worries that a new baby will cause jealousy and chaos in their older kids’ lives. Mom and registered nurse Anna Phipps had that fear when they brought home their infant son, but it turns out, she didn’t have anything to worry about. Her older son immediately took to the baby, taking him under his wing and becoming his very first — and best — friend for life.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
