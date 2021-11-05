Coolest Reporter Ever Skateboards During Live TV Segments And We’re In Awe.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — Ken Jennings will return to guest host “Jeopardy!” Monday night, which marks one year since legendary host Alex Trebek died. Jennings reflected on the somber anniversary as he prepared for a second guest-hosting stint. “I miss Alex a lot. When I’m in here, I feel like he’s probably in the building somewhere,” Jennings said. “It’s hard not to talk about him in the present tense.” One year after Alex Trebek’s passing, Ken Jennings reflects on what Alex meant to him and the special gift he received from Alex’s wife, Jean. We miss you every day, Alex. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6hQkM4e4OH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2021 Jennings, one of the winningest contestants in “Jeopardy” history, said guest hosting earlier this year a few weeks after Trebek’s death to pancreatic cancer “was a really rough time.” But he was touched by a gift from Jean Trebek – a pair of cufflinks from her late husband that Jennings wears while hosting. Read: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings To Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Through End Of Year Jennings will guest host the show for the next several weeks. You can watch “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WBZ-TV.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO