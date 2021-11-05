CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘We keep pulling the sled. We carry them when they can’t carry themselves.’: Mom pens sweet analogy to motherhood, ‘Just keep pulling, even when the sled gets heavy’

By Love What Matters
InspireMore
InspireMore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I went for a walk in the snow the other day and behind me, I pulled a sled. My children were insistent they could walk, that...

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘In the middle of the night, I heard our door creak open. I froze. It didn’t make a sound, but it silently drifted closer.’: Woman shares hilariously terrifying mom fail

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t do scary movies…I watched Paranormal Activity about 5 years ago and still have demon-related PTSD. In the middle of the night, I heard our bedroom door creak open. I figured it was Lennox but it was pitch-black so I couldn’t tell. I blinked away the sleep so I could help him up into our bed. Instead, in the doorway was a set of terrifying glowing eyes and mouth. It wasn’t a random light and it was hovering only a foot or so above the ground.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Sled#Analogy#Pens
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
InspireMore

‘Instead of packing the car for a fun weekend with grandma, we came here, to the cemetery.’: Woman loses mom, says we should ‘let grandparents spoil our kids while they can’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Today my children visited their grandmother, or as we call her Memeré (French for Grandma). It wasn’t like most visits with a grandparent. This one was at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
InspireMore

Deployed Dad Sneaks Into Sleeping Son’s Room For the Best Wake-Up Call Ever.

We can’t underscore enough how grateful we are for the sacrifice our service personnel make for our freedom every day. Wife and mother Meek Watts sees that sacrifice every day because her husband has been deployed “for a while.” When he managed to get some time off and came home for a visit, they didn’t tell their son he was coming so that they could give him the surprise of his life!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I don’t want anyone in the delivery room with me except doctors and staff”

Dear 95.7 The Beat, hi thank you for taking the time to read my situation. I am about 3 weeks away from giving birth. Here’s my situation… I am very self conscious about my body. I do have body issues that I’ve been struggling with. When I’m intimate with my boyfriend we have to have the lights off, I don’t even dress in front of him. I can count the number of times he’s seen me in the nude since we started dating 3 years ago. He’s a great guy who says he loves me just the way I am, but like I said it’s something I need to work on. Well we recently talked about who will be in the delivery room with me. I know this isn’t going to be a popular answer, but I don’t want anyone besides the doctor and staff in the room. He was clearly upset. Yes I get he’s the dad, but he can come in as soon as the baby is born. I just don’t want him or anyone see me in such a vulnerable situation. I don’t see it as selfish because I am the one who’s going to be doing all the work and I need my surroundings to be as comfortable as possible. He keeps insisting he should be there to give me comfort. I absolutely love him, but I know myself and my comfort level is having the least number of people in the delivery room with me. He’s been sentimental ever since we had this talk. I don’t know how to not hurt his feelings, but I am set on my decision. Am I in the wrong? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘She began sobbing. ‘No one has ever done anything like this.’ Pregnant and hungry, she was living off leftover cheese.’: Man shares act of kindness for homeless couple

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My wife and I were in Grand Rapids meeting with Ken Faber, a vintage Airstream collector who is considering donating several restored Airstreams to the vintage Airstream museum that I curate in Fort Wayne, IN.
FORT WAYNE, IN
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy