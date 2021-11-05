CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Intraday market analysis: GBP struggles for support

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound plummeted after the Bank of England held interest rates against expectations. The plunge below the daily support at 1.3570 has caught buyers off guard. Those who bet on a rebound around 1.3600 have rushed to the exit, raising volatility in the process. The September low at 1.3430 would be...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1591.. Euro also trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning but with a firm undertone after extending near term upmove from Friday's 15-month bottom at 1.1514 to 1.1608 in NY morning, despite a brief reterat to 1.1572 on profit taking, renewed buying abv intra-day 1.1571 low lifted price. Current...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaches key 50-DMA, eyes 0.7300 ahead of US inflation

AUD/USD drops further as the US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion. The aussie breaches the last line of defense for the bulls at 50-DMA. Bearish RSI targets 0.7300, with all eyes on US inflation, Australian jobs. AUD/USD is accelerating its decline in early European hours, reaching fresh four-week lows near 0.7350,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin rally stalls, could find support at $63k-$65k

Bitcoin (BTC) is giving up some gains after reaching an all-time high near $68,500 on Monday. The cryptocurrency is overbought on intraday charts, although support around the $63,000-$65,000 range could stabilize a pullback. The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is the most overbought since Oct. 20, which...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Gbp#Intraday#Interest Rates#Gbp Usd#The Bank Of England#Rsi#Usd Jpy#Fed
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY recedes towards 83.00 amid risk-aversion

AUD/JPY defends 83.00, bears refuse to leave town. The yen remains underpinned as risk appetite wanes. The currency weighed heavy on multiple factors; AUD employment data eyed. The AUD/JPY is trading just above the 83.00 level, lacking any traction to the upside. The cross continues its ongoing bearish momentum, which...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/CAD: Bears target 1.3500 amid bullish bias on CAD – Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley expressed their bullish take on the Canadian dollar, recommending short positions in the EUR/CAD cross. "We recommend investors position for continued CAD gains on crosses. October labor market data affirmed a positive trajectory in Canadian payrolls; we estimate that only 120k jobs remain to be filled to achieve the full labor market recovery the BoC is looking for to gauge progress toward sustainable closure of the output gap."
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Majors trade in familiar ranges ahead of US inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 10:. Major currency pairs continue to fluctuate in relatively tight ranges after Tuesday's macroeconomic data releases and central bank speakers offered no surprises. As focus shifts to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report and the weekly jobless claims figures, the cautious market mood allows the greenback to stay resilient against its rivals. Investors will keep a close eye on developments surrounding the negotiations over Brexit's Northern Ireland protocol as well.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, USD/JPY and technical analysis

To target 1.1700's, EUR/USD must cross massive hurdles at 1.1601, 1.1613. 1.1654 and 1.1681. Bottoms are located at 1.1533, 1.1519, and big break at the 5 years average 1.1490. Immediate targets on a break of 1.1490 are found at 1.1457, 1.1429, 1.1379, 1.1258, and 1.1197. Break below 1.1490 on the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds below 113.00, multi-week low performance, US CPI eyed

The risk-off sentiment undervalued JPY's safe-haven appeal. USD/JPY weighed heavily on the back of Japan's real wages decline, report. The pair look for impetus from US CPI amid a light economic calendar. USD/JPY is trading under the 113.00 mark during early Asian session hours on Wednesday. The pair pushed lower...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes acceptance above 1.3570 to unleash additional recovery

GBP/USD rebounds firmly from two-month lows, recaptures 1.3550. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger pose risks to the cable’s recovery. Bearish daily RSI keeps the sellers hopeful, as 1.3570 offers stiff resistance. GBP/USD is consolidating the recent recovery rally from two-month lows of 1.3424, as buyers continue to challenge...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Surge encounters resistance

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate surge has encountered resistance at 1.3605/1.3610. This zone proved that it can impact the pair during the first trading sessions of November. If the resistance zone of 1.3605/1.3610 holds, a decline of the rate might occur. A potential move down could find support in the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Reaches support zone

The USD/CAD currency exchange rate has been trading with high volatility, as can be deducted from the size of the hourly candles. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the rate reached the support of the 1.2429/1.2433 zone. In the case that the rate passes the support zone, it could almost immediately find...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: New Attempts to Rebound

With the gains in the US dollar stalled, the GBP/USD found the opportunity to capture some of the gains, which reached 1.3582 as of this writing. This comes at a time when the pound is clamoring to compensate for its sharp losses after the Bank of England abandoned the idea of tightening its monetary policy. This was the reason for the collapse of the currency pair towards the 1.3424 support level last Friday, its lowest in more than a month. The GBP/USD attempted to recover from its lows and left behind an indication on the charts that more rebound is likely this week, but much will depend on the market's appetite for the dollar and response to US inflation numbers.
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

ZRX Price Analysis: 0x Token Surges 12% During Intraday

The ZRX token price moves above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $291 million. ZRX /BTC pair is trading positive by 8.9% at 0.00001977 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the ZRX token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves above the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for as long as prices are above the moving average.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Currency Market: EUR and Cycles, GBP, JPY targets

Tough week ahead for currency markets as trade selection is most vital. From 13 currency pairs traded weekly over many years, here's the best, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, CAD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/NZD. For EUR/NZD trades due to oversold. USD/CAD is in contention to oversold CAD/CHF and fairly neutral CAD/JPY while EUR/USD and AUD/USD...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Chances of Recovery

The disappointment that the Bank of England did not announce its monetary policy tightening last week continues to put pressure on all GBP pairs without exception. In the case of the GBP/USD, it fell to the 1.3424 support level, its lowest in a month, before settling around the 1.3485 level as of this writing. Last Thursday's session and the timing of the Bank of England announcement was disastrous for the GBP/USD currency pair, as it plunged nearly 200 pips in one day. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. The market had expected a 6-3 vote. Commenting on the bank's decisions, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics said: “The BoE's decision to keep monetary policy unchanged surprised the markets. But it was in line with our expectations and guidance from the previous MPC who wanted to see evidence regarding the impact of the end of the vacation scheme before the outing. We strongly prefer an increase in interest rates in February compared to December."
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls taking charge from daily support

The price is meeting a compelling level of support at this juncture which gives rise to the prospects of a significant correction back into the 50% mean reversion of the bearish impulse. Beyond there, the 61.8% Fibonacci level could be targeted with 155 on the bull's radar. Information on these...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy