Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will get a new Operation Motherland update next week, including new modes and more. It’s a pretty substantial update (the game’s “biggest update so far” as teased earlier this year), so let’s dive in. The headline addition is a new Conquest Mode that acts as an alternative to the traditional story mode. The announcement post says the mode will have an emphasis on player actions having consequences on the island of Auroa. As you conquer regions on the island, the Outcast presence will also increase, with more patrols, checkpoints and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO