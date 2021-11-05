CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended...

MyChesCo

Unisys Announces 3Q21 Results

BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results. “During the third quarter, we made continued progress executing on our strategy for sustained revenue growth and margin improvement by expanding the company’s solution portfolio and enhancing go-to-market efforts, while proactively managing the workforce to successfully attract and retain talent in a competitive labor market,” said Unisys Chair and CEO Peter A. Altabef. “We did this while increasing gross profit, free cash flow and total contract value year over year.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

PhaseBio Announces Topline Results From Phase 2b Trial for Bentracimab

MALVERN, PA — PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS) recently announced topline data from its Phase 2b clinical trial of bentracimab, which was conducted in healthy, older volunteers 50-80 years old. The Phase 2b trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 150 subjects receiving bentracimab and 50 subjects receiving placebo after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. The Phase 2b pivotal trial was conducted concurrently with the company’s ongoing REVERSE-IT Phase 3 pivotal trial of bentracimab, as agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following an End-of-Phase 1 meeting in July 2019. Bentracimab is a novel, recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

EPAM Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter 2021, Raises Full Year Outlook

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) recently announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. “We are pleased with our strong third-quarter results, which reflect a wide-range of demand across all our geographies and industry groups,” said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. “The increased rate of change that was difficult to predict over a year ago, is now driving higher levels of transformation across the industries we serve. As such, we continue to invest in growing our teams and capabilities to help our customers to simultaneously envision and deliver solutions through our industry leading digital transformation services and product engineering offerings.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) recently reported its results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. Assets under management – Total assets under management of $96 billion grew 32% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased 14% to $45 billion over the same period. Revenue –...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

AUDUBON, PA — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) recently announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Worldwide net sales were $229.7 million, an increase of 6.3% as compared to the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net income for the quarter was $47.2 million, or 20.6% of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Submission of Emergency Use Authorization for Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that it recently submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV152, known as COVAXIN™ outside of the U.S., for pediatric use. The vaccine candidate was developed by the company’s partner, Bharat Biotech, and was studied in an immuno-bridging clinical trial conducted in India with children 2-18 years of age.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Launches Therapeutic Experience Program

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced the recent launch of its Therapeutic Experience Program (“TEP”) with NYU Langone Health as its first Center of Excellence. The TEP study is designed to assess adherence to Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) therapy in patients with multiple sclerosis (“MS”). “We...
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Ascensus Announced Merger with Newport Group

DRESHER, PA — Ascensus announced that it recently entered into a definitive agreement under which Newport Grou, the Walnut Creek, California-based retirement services provider, will merge with Ascensus. The newly combined organization will offer a broader set of capabilities and products to benefit institutional partners, clients, advisors, and savers. With...
NEWPORT, PA
Financial Reports
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
Outsider.com

United Airlines Announces It Is No Longer Flying to 11 U.S. Cities

In the latest of COVID-19 inconveniences, United Airlines has announced they will no longer travel to several United States cities. The decision comes as the airlines have seen diminished patronage within these cities and smaller communities following the pandemic. According to yahoo!, United Airlines plans to drop 11 U.S. cities...
LIFESTYLE
