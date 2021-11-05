Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) recently announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. “We are pleased with our strong third-quarter results, which reflect a wide-range of demand across all our geographies and industry groups,” said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. “The increased rate of change that was difficult to predict over a year ago, is now driving higher levels of transformation across the industries we serve. As such, we continue to invest in growing our teams and capabilities to help our customers to simultaneously envision and deliver solutions through our industry leading digital transformation services and product engineering offerings.”

