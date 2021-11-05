CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip Crunch Forces Honda To Downgrade Profit Forecast

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Japanese car giant Honda revised its annual profit forecast downwards on Friday, warning it sees no immediate end to the chip shortage and supply-chain issues impacting automakers worldwide. The announcement came as the firm logged a drop in net profit in the July-September quarter, although first-half net profit was...

