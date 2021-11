These are some of the best of the rising segment. When you think of classic car auctions, do you think of there being a huge off-road presence? If the last two years are any indicator of how the floors of collector auction houses look, then yes, you should expect them to start taking more real estate at auctions. At the 2021 November GAA Classic Cars auction, officially kicking off today and running through the end of the day Saturday, we've scoped some of the coolest off-roaders on the market. Here are some of the highlights.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO