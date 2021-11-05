CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8069 S George Dr Clinton, WA 98236

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinton Real Estate at 8069 S George Dr Clinton, WA 98236. Description: The real estate listing at 8069 S George Dr Clinton, WA 98236 with the MLS# 1821236 has been on the Clinton market for 90 days. This property located in the Scatchet Head subdivision is currently...

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

washingtonwaterfronts.com

33305 H Place Ocean Park, WA 98640

Ocean Park Real Estate at 33305 H Place Ocean Park, WA 98640. Description: The real estate listing at 33305 H Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 with the MLS# 1856495 has been on the Ocean Park market for 18 days. This property located in the Surfside subdivision is currently listed for $155,000.
OCEAN PARK, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

29700 Beach Dr NE Poulsbo, WA 98370

Poulsbo Real Estate at 29700 Beach Dr Ne Poulsbo, WA 98370. Description: The real estate listing at 29700 Beach Dr Ne Poulsbo, WA 98370 with the MLS# 1862921 has been on the Poulsbo market for 1 days. This property located in the Lofall subdivision is currently listed for $275,000. GeoCoordinates:
POULSBO, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

2006 Highland Dr Anacortes, WA 98221

Anacortes Real Estate at 2006 Highland Dr Anacortes, WA 98221. Description: The real estate listing at 2006 Highland Dr Anacortes, WA 98221 with the MLS# 1819928 has been on the Anacortes market for 35 days. This property located in the Skyline subdivision is currently listed for $375,000. GeoCoordinates:. 48.495298. -122.671176.
MLS
Richmond.com

7428 Garfield Dr, King George, VA 22485

Gorgeous "All Brick " contemporary styled home. Two bedroom, w/bonus room on 2nd level. Two full baths, underground propane that is used to supply a gas range and a fireplace. This home offers 9' ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the entire 1st floor. The large foyer has beautiful lighting that includes a motorized chandelier. Lots of closet space and storage.
washingtonwaterfronts.com

8707 Oertel Dr Blaine, WA 98230

Blaine Real Estate at 8707 Oertel Dr Blaine, WA 98230. Description: The real estate listing at 8707 Oertel Dr Blaine, WA 98230 with the MLS# 1729926 has been on the Blaine market for 258 days. This property located in the Blaine subdivision is currently listed for $415,000. GeoCoordinates:. 48.958961. -122.813535.
MLS
Richmond.com

10610 County Dr, Prince George, VA 23842

Looking for a flat cleared lot to build you next home...? This is a lot you should look at. Prince George Electric has placed an electrical box on site, Soil/Perk test completed. This lot was used in the past years for farming crops. It is a flat 4.2 acre lot with a dry creek bed on the back side of the lot. A survey was also conducted (see attached) with markers in the ground for each corner of land.
Yakima Herald Republic

325 S 5th, Sunnyside, WA 98944

Move in ready! This lovely home has been updated and is ready for the new Owner! New flooring throughout, new paint, new hot water heater and more! Great floor plan with a large Master bedroom, Central air conditioning/electric heat pump, newly remodeled bathroom with new enclosure and new tub, newer ''chair height'' toilet, large bright kitchen with lots of cabinets & pantry; updated electrical, new astroturf on patio/steps, handicap ramp, covered parking, all appliances stay; all curtains stay! Just bring your clothes and move in! Newer vapor barrier has been installed under the home; Enjoy the three walls of windows in the large living room; large inviting covered front porch has steps on both sides and also a handicap ramp; parking for 2 or more cars & also street parking. Ro.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
realtybiznews.com

Ask Brian: What Do I Do When a Neighbor Encroaches on My Property?

Ask Brian is a weekly column by Real Estate Expert Brian Kline. If you have questions on real estate investing, DIY, home buying/selling, or other housing inquiries please email your questions to askbrian@realtybiznews.com. Question from Ken in AL: Hello Brian, I’m in the Army Reserve. While I was on a...
SmartAsset

Community Property vs. Joint Tenancy

When it comes to sharing property with another person, there are a few different forms of legal ownership to choose from. Of these, two common shared estate ownership options include joint tenancy and community property. Though these joint tenancy and community … Continue reading → The post Community Property vs. Joint Tenancy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Philly Report

Top condo units for sale in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Philadelphia or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The American Genius

Bank of America helps income-restricted homebuyers with $5B program

(HOMEOWNERSHIP) Bank of America is offering assistance to low to moderate-income homebuyers by reducing their mortgage and upfront home-buying costs. The Bank of America announced that it is expanding its affordable homeownership initiative to help low to moderate-income homebuyers find their dream home. The Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment® started in 2019 with $5 billion.
washingtonwaterfronts.com

13615 123rd NW

Four bedroom remodeled farm house with 3.96 acres on which to romp! Barn,& other outbuildings on the property which back up to the woods and gurgling salmon creek down the hill. The interior has been repainted. The floors are all new, two baths have new flooring, vanities, lighting, sinks and toilets. Kitchen cabinets repainted with all new stain steel appliances. New wiring and lighting fixtures throughout the house. New water pump 7 years ago, new pressure & expansion tank 10/21. Maintenance agreement on file for road maintenance and well maintenance. Septic has been pumped and approved, water test is in process. Rural feeling with lots of privacy, yet close to many amenities. See remarks re entry.
