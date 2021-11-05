8069 S George Dr Clinton, WA 98236

Move in ready! This lovely home has been updated and is ready for the new Owner! New flooring throughout, new paint, new hot water heater and more! Great floor plan with a large Master bedroom, Central air conditioning/electric heat pump, newly remodeled bathroom with new enclosure and new tub, newer ''chair height'' toilet, large bright kitchen with lots of cabinets & pantry; updated electrical, new astroturf on patio/steps, handicap ramp, covered parking, all appliances stay; all curtains stay! Just bring your clothes and move in! Newer vapor barrier has been installed under the home; Enjoy the three walls of windows in the large living room; large inviting covered front porch has steps on both sides and also a handicap ramp; parking for 2 or more cars & also street parking. Ro.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO