The LMU Belles Service Organization led a 24-hour silent protest outside of William H. Hannon Library last Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, in acknowledgement of Domestic Violence Awareness (DVA) Month. Members of the organization held signs about the prevalence of domestic violence in the United States. Some of these signs shared statistics about domestic violence in the United States. One read, “51.7% of Native American women, 41.2% of Black women and 29.7% of Hispanic women have experienced physical intimate partner violence (IPV).” Other signs promoted healthy relationships with slogans like “love shouldn’t hurt” and “love is kind.”

