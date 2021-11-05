CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Marketmind: Headed for $100 trillion

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVucv_0cnPcWvl00

A look at the day ahead from Sujata.

A week that started with expectations of hawkish central banks, flattening bond yield curves and an equity correction is heading for a calmer end after Fed assurances that rate hikes were not yet on its mind and the Bank of England stunned markets by keeping policy steady.

Bond curves are mostly steeper as rate hike expectations retreat -- the two-year Treasury yield has tumbled more than 10 basis points off 19-month peaks of 0.5640% touched last week .

Britain's two-year gilt yield fell almost 21 bps after Thursday's UK rate decision -- its biggest one-day fall since the day after the 2016 Brexit referendum

And with "real" or inflation-adjusted yields resuming their fall, global equities appear headed towards the $100-trillion market cap mark.

The odd central bank-fuelled hiccup will be thrown in, doubtless, and don't forget China's property malaise -- shares in homebuilder Kaisa were suspended after an affiliate missed a payment, pulling Chinese bourses lower and knocking European and U.S. futures.

Economic data meanwhile continues to underwhelm, with Germany's industrial output down sharply in September, hit by supply bottlenecks read more . Japan's household spending fell in September in a sign the economy shrank in the third quarter.

Watch now for euro area retail sales and U.S. monthly payrolls data, which a Reuters poll forecasts will show 450,000 jobs added last month. Last month's report was a dismal one remember, so stock market bulls will be watching.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- British Airways parent company IAG (ICAG.L) said it was heading for a 3 billion euro loss for 2021 L8N2RW1LA

-Honda lowers profit outlook 15% amid chip shortage L1N2RW09Z

-Uber makes first ever quarterly operating profit

-ECB speakers: Vice-President Luis de Guindos, board member Fabio Panetta

-British house prices rose 0.9% in October

-Data: Euro zone retail sales, U.S. non farm payrolls

-Central Bank of Argentina meets

- Europe earnings; Amadeus, IAG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16292t_0cnPcWvl00
Market cap

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
STOCKS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Fed#The Bank Of England#Treasury#Chinese#European#British Airways#Iag#L8n2rw1la Honda#L1n2rw09z Uber#Ecb
actionforex.com

Why Tumbling Real Yields May Become a Real Headache for the DXY Index

There has been no obvious catalyst for the fall in yields. However, it is notable that the decline has been global. For example, overnight long end yields in Germany and the U.K. declined by 8-11bp while U.S. treasury yields declined by 4-7bp as U.S. 30 year yields reached their lowest level since July.
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Marketmind: The inflation conundrum

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. There’s no respite for global policymakers from the dreaded “I” word. They may have spent the greater part of the last two weeks reiterating their belief that high inflation is transitory, but markets remain wary of buying into that message. Hardly...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Germany
Country
China
US News and World Report

Stocks Slide, Dollar Gains as US CPI Sparks Tightening Fears

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and the dollar built on earlier gains on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising concern the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. Real yields on U.S. Treasuries slid to record...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK sells inflation-linked bond with record negative real yield

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain sold a 10-year inflation-linked government bond at auction on Thursday with a record negative real yield, meaning investors who hold the debt until maturity will face record losses in inflation-adjusted terms. The Debt Management Office sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of the 0.125%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index jumped sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The consumer price...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European stocks inch up on earnings ahead of U.S. inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered below all-time highs on Wednesday, supported by a jump in oil companies and some strong earnings reports ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 0.1% as British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) surged 14.8% after exceeding...
STOCKS
Reuters

Weaker pound, banks lift FTSE 100; M&S surges on forecast hike

Nov 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to its best session in nearly a month on Wednesday, aided by a weaker poundand gains in banks, while Marks & Spencer surged after the retailer beat first-half profit forecasts and upgraded its annual forecast. The export-heavy FTSE 100(.FTSE) gained 0.9%, with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Traders push real yields to record lows on inflation concerns

(Updates with market activity and details, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber Nov 10 (Reuters) - Traders sent real yields on U.S. Treasuries to record lows on Wednesday after new consumer price data reinforced inflation concerns and flattened a closely watched part of the yield curve. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities dipped as low as -1.243% and the yield on 30-year TIPS went as low as -0.608%, both records, in morning trading. The moves came after higher-than-expected consumer price inflation, which could lead to monetary tightening. A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed prices increased more than expected in October as the cost of gasoline and food surged, leading to the biggest annual gain since 1990. "The market has to do a one-time adjustment on inflation expectations and that's why you get a day like today," said Gary Pzegeo, head of fixed income for CIBC Private Wealth. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 7.7 basis points at 1.5255%. Increases were higher in the middle of the curve such as on the five-year note, up 12.2 basis points at 1.19%. The two-year note <US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 9.6 basis points at 0.5049% and its absolute change for the session was the most since March 2020. Jack Ablin, chief investment officer for Cresset Capital in Chicago, said the market moves reflected growing concerns about higher prices. "The inflation came in higher than expected, and bond investors need to be compensated for the purchasing power risk," he said. The moves left parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve flatter. The gap between yields on five- and 30-year Treasuries was at 68 basis points, down 6 basis points from Tuesday's close and the lowest since March of 2020. The gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries was at 101 basis points, roughly unchanged since Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets interest rate strategist Ben Jeffery said the flattening suggested a more aggressive normalization path by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "At this point the flatter curve seems to be pointing to more aggressive Fed action, so I think that’s going to be the primary story probably over the next several months or even the next quarter or two," he said. Traders will watch the results of an auction of $25 billion of 30-year bonds. November 10 Wednesday 11:19 AM New York / 1619 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.005 Two-year note 99-191/256 0.5049 0.096 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.824 0.108 Five-year note 99-176/256 1.19 0.122 Seven-year note 99-190/256 1.414 0.100 10-year note 98-156/256 1.5255 0.077 20-year bond 97-76/256 1.9149 0.066 30-year bond 102-224/256 1.8735 0.053 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Column: China's exports bring little relief to tight lead market

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China exported 15,545 tonnes of refined lead in September, the highest monthly tally since 2007. The country has turned significant net exporter for the first time since 2018. This export surge was widely expected. China has been sitting on historically high stocks of lead, while...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy