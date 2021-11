MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the best things you can do to fight climate change? Experts say it’s planting a tree, but don’t just plant anywhere, and consider something other than a palm tree. “You have the sidewalk here and the roadway and probably what you have in between these two impervious surfaces is compact,” Lazaro Quintino, Miami-Dade Tree and Forest Resources Section Manager said. Climate change is a real problem already impacting South Florida, with sea-level rise, we are seeing more flooding. “Put more trees in the ground, it’s very important, not only for Dade County, also for carbon sequestration, lowering the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO