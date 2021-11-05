No. 10 Demon Deacons visit Tar Heels in nonconference game

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
With the addition of Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Tuesday morning, Alabama has overtaken Georgia atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. With a score of 95.12, Nick Saban and company made the leap from the two spot but into No. 1, a position it occupied earlier this fall.
If former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops were on the College Football Playoff committee, the top four teams would look a bit different. The College Football Playoff released its first installment of rankings on Tuesday, which featured a variety of surprises in the top 25. The top four, in order, were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, but Stoops would drum up a much-different top four, as he did on his YouTube show on Wednesday.
It would not be shocking if this is the last season Dan Mullen is the Florida football head coach. Dan Mullen goes from being on top of the world to getting toppled on as the head coach of the Florida football program. The former Gators offensive coordinator and Mississippi State...
When the AP Top 25 poll voters fill out their college football rankings ballots on Sunday with Week 10 in the books, many will be stuck with a similar question to ponder: Other than Georgia, who looked the part of a national championship contender this week?. The AP Top 25...
OK. Here we go again. Ohio State outlasted a Nebraska team that’s given every team it has played this year its best punch, winning 26-17. It wasn’t pretty, but with what we’ve seen this year, simply winning is the name of the game. Check. Yeah, there are things to work...
College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
After Saturday’s slate of action, the Oklahoma Sooners stand as one just four remaining unbeatens in college football. Through all the injuries, drama and quarterback controversy, Lincoln Riley’s bunch has found a way to survive to 9-0 going into the stretch run of “Championship November.”. Quite unlike their positioning in...
The second CFP rankings were released Tuesday night, and to no one’s surprise, Georgia football remains the No.1 team in the country. However, after ranking the Dawgs correctly, the committee got it all wrong. Georgia was the only team to impress last week as the Dawgs beat Missouri by five...
The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, with the second set of rankings due to come out on Tuesday, Nov. 9. However, there’s plenty that still needs to be decided on the field, including which team will come out of the Big Ten East. A meeting in...
The new College Football Playoff top 25 rankings are out. Tuesday night, in between ESPN’s college basketball double-header from Madison Square Garden, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its new set of rankings. This is the second set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee, which released...
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish still has an outside shot at the College Football Playoff if they can win the remainder of their regular-season games, and the next test should be a good one. The No. 11 Fighting Irish (6-1) play host to the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) at...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina is 2-19 all-time vs. Notre Dame. The Irish are 27-1 at home since late September 2017 and have won 37 straight against unranked teams. The odds are stacked against the Tar Heels, who will enter South Bend on Saturday night as 3.5 point underdogs.
#11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) VS North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) Things are looking up for the Irish after taking down Southern Cal. The offense looked and performed noticeably better — but there is still room for improvement. The loss of Kyle Hamilton against SC was big, but D.J. Brown stepped up JUST like he did last season against UNC when Hamilton was ejected in the first half for targeting.
Irish Illustrated Insider examines Notre Dame’s methods for defending dual-threat triggerman Sam Howell sans Kyle Hamilton and touches on a clear advantage for Notre Dame against the Tar Heels in South Bend. You can listen to us online at:. Listen to the podcast on Anchor | Subscribe on iTunes |...
