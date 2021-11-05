Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from loss in visit to Duke

After straight four wins, the Chicago Bulls finally suffered a loss this season. They staged a furious late-game comeback against the New York Knicks on Thursday night but fell short, 104-103. To make matters worse, it was announced that Patrick Williams is out for the regular season with a wrist injury. It’s a tough loss for the Bulls as they lose a year of development for him and one of their better weak-side defenders. Chicago’s record is now 4-1, still good enough to be tied for first in the East. But now they find themselves dealing with a number of injuries and in the midst of a tough slate of games, with many of them coming against playoff teams from last season.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO