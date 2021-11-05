Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from loss in visit to Duke

The goal of appearing in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game is as realistic for Pittsburgh as it was going into last week, but the Panthers' margin of error has become smaller. Ahead of a home matchup with Miami last week, Pitt was rolling with a No. 17 ranking and...
LINCOLN — During Nebraska’s three-match losing streak, coach John Cook saw a need for Nebraska to become tougher mentally to overcome adversity and react positively. In other words, he wanted the Huskers to become bulletproof. Cook said with that approach nothing bothers them. They just move on to the next point and don’t get too up or down.
The Coastal Carolina Fair is underway just a few miles away from Charleston Southern, but Autry Denson doesn't need to visit the Exchange Park Fairgrounds to experience a roller coaster ride this fall. The CSU football coach has been riding the ups and downs that come with a team struggling...
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s defense was a constant for the first six games of the 2021 season, keeping the Hoosiers in games while the offense struggled to move the ball. But IU’s defense slipped during its 54-7 loss to Ohio State last week at home. The Hoosiers surrendered 539 yards and 31 first downs. OSU broke the game open with a 30-point second quarter, going into halftime up 44-7.
WATCH: Missouri Southern (3-5) prepares to host Missouri Western (3-5) on Saturday, aiming to bounce back from a 24-21 loss at Emporia State last weekend.
After straight four wins, the Chicago Bulls finally suffered a loss this season. They staged a furious late-game comeback against the New York Knicks on Thursday night but fell short, 104-103. To make matters worse, it was announced that Patrick Williams is out for the regular season with a wrist injury. It’s a tough loss for the Bulls as they lose a year of development for him and one of their better weak-side defenders. Chicago’s record is now 4-1, still good enough to be tied for first in the East. But now they find themselves dealing with a number of injuries and in the midst of a tough slate of games, with many of them coming against playoff teams from last season.
The 2021 Florida State football team has been here before. In the opening week of the season, the Seminoles were underdogs against a quality opponent, staged an impressive rally in the fourth quarter and then suffered a disappointing defeat in overtime. On Saturday, they again were underdogs against a quality...
For the first time all season, Ohio is on a three-game losing streak. After losing both of its games against Adrian last weekend, Ohio has taken a dive in the American Collegiate Hockey Association rankings. The Bobcats fell from 10th to 19th this week. Penalties were a big problem for Ohio in its 7-1 loss Friday. Ohio looks to put its focus toward three consecutive games, welcoming two different teams.
Another week and another loss for Duke and head coach David Cutcliffe in Atlantic Coast Conference play. While another loss against a league opponent is hardly surprising at this point, there was a decided and noticeable difference in Saturday's effort against No. 25 Pittsburgh. Even though the Blue Devils came up on the wrong side of a 54-29 score, there was a major improvement in the team's demeanor and effort level throughout the game.
No. 23 SMU (7-1, 3-1 AAC) at Memphis (4-4, 1-3), Saturday at noon EDT (ESPNU). Line: SMU by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Memphis leads 9-4. No. 23 SMU needs a win to bounce back from its first loss of the season. The loss to Houston on a late kickoff return for a touchdown dropped the Mustangs four spots in the Top 25. Another loss would end the Mustangs' hopes for the league title with a game at No. 2 Cincinnati still on the schedule. Memphis can take a big step toward salvaging coach Ryan Silverfield's second season with an upset in a series the Tigers have had the edge.
The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team (16-4, 10-1 Big Ten) looks to bounce back this Saturday, Oct. 30, visiting No. 11 Minnesota (13-6, 8-3) at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minn. First serve is set for 7 p.m., and the match will be televised on BTN and streamed via its digital extension on the FOX Sports app with Larry Punteney and Audrey Flaugh on the call. The match begins a three-match road swing for the Huskers and is their third ranked opponent in eight days.
The 9th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes look to bounce back from their first loss of 2021 on Saturday as they head to Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy game. Coverage starts at 9 a.m. from Camp Randall Stadium on 93.1 The Buzz with kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN. 1st and 10.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Just in case Iowa needed any additional motivation as it attempts to bounce back from its first loss of the season, the oddsmakers provided the Hawkeyes one more incentive. The ninth-ranked Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) own a better record than Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2) and won...
PITTSBURGH – After the Pitt football team lost its first game of the season, a 44-41 defeat to Western Michigan, Kenny Pickett took it upon himself to call a team meeting to ensure the team was on the same page. However, the quarterback didn’t feel that was necessary following a...
Every team that enters the postseason does so with a clean slate. No team is perhaps happier with that fact than Palmerton, which is coming off a tough mercy rule loss to rival Northern Lehigh last week in its regular season finale. The Blue Bombers, who weren’t able to get...
PARKERSBURG — Glenville State College will look to put a 34-14 homecoming loss last week to Notre Dame behind them as the Pioneers will clash at 1 p.m. today inside Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium against host West Virginia State in a Mountain East Conference affair. Head coach Mike Kellar’s...
CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers traded away three draft picks for Sam Darnold with the idea they c...
Hopkins County Central will host their regular season finale tonight as they’ll welcome McLean County to Storm Stadium. The Cougars have been struggling as of late losing their last four games, but their offense has a good mix of the run and pass with quarterback Brodie Cline tossing 624 yards while they have three running backs north of 400 yards for the season.
Indiana (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) at No. 9 Michigan (7-1, 4-1, No. 7 CFP), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Line: Michigan by 19 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Michigan leads 59-10. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. The Wolverines are trying to recover from their late collapse to in-state rival Michigan...
