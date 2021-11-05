CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Flagging the MHSAA. For targeting

Monroe Evening News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe saw the weirdest thing this week. It wasn’t all the folks outside burning leaves. That’s normal this time of year. It’s what happened after the flames faded. While Billy Joel was belting out, “Uh-one… two… one, two, three, fall” on the radio — or maybe it was “four”; sometimes It’s...

www.monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Evening News

High School Football Playoffs: Six Region teams in District finals

Rematches and match-ups with undefeated teams. That’s the story of the second round of the state playoffs for Monroe County Region football teams. Ida, Whiteford and Gibraltar Carlson all will be playing teams they faced during the regular season with District championships on the line tonight. St. Mary Catholic Central,...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thelascopress.com

Lake Fenton Football Opens MHSAA Playoffs with Big Win

Lake Fenton High School, Fenton, MI — October 29, 2021. It’s late October and footballs are in the air. Tomorrow Michigan and Michigan State tee it up in their annual rivalry game for supremacy in the mitten state. But, tonight the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs roared into action at Lake Fenton High School.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
wbkb11.com

MHSAA Playoffs Round One Fifth Down Highlights

ALPENA, MI – MHSAA Playoffs for High School Football got underway tonight, and a few of our local teams had a chance to move on to regionals. First in a battle between the Hillman Tigers and Mio Thunderbolts, Hillman looked for revenge after losing to Mio in Week Two. The Tigers would get that revenge and get the win 32-26 and move on to Regionals.
ALPENA, MI
KMBC.com

Girls flag football expands nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Football is often considered the "final frontier" in women's athletics. "It's the only sport that doesn't have parity at any level," said Jen Welter, the NFL's first female coach. "It doesn't matter whether you're talking about the itty bitties or the big baddies, right?" Welter is...
KANSAS CITY, KS
wxxv25.com

MHSAA moves football championships to Southern Miss

For any Coast teams that end up making a run to state championship weekend, the drive just got a little shorter and the home field advantage just got a lot better. Today, the Mississippi High School Activities Association voted to move the state title games to Southern Miss for the third time in four years due to Jackson State possibly holding the SWAC championship game.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
freelandathletics.com

MHSAA Winter Sports Update

Member schools must continue to follow orders of your local county health department. Given there are no current statewide orders from MDHHS regarding face masks, crowd limitations or testing, schools will continue to follow local county health department orders as has been done since August of 2021. The MHSAA plan and approach for the completion of fall tournaments and the start of winter sports remains unchanged from the past three months.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MHSAA Playoffs – PHN vs PHHS: Gallery

Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. David Dell has been a lifelong resident of Port Huron and Fort Gratiot and graduated from Port Huron High School. His passion for photography began in 6th grade while working on the Washington Junior High yearbook. He shot many rolls of film during his time with the Big Red Marching Machine, and followed that with 3 semester stint as the Chief Photographer and Photo Editor of the Erie Square Gazette at St. Clair County Community College as well as working in a custom photo print house and under the tutelage of Ralph Polovich at the Times Herald. David’s degree in Mass Communications was put on hold when he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He held qualifications in two specialties; Still Photographer and Graphic Artist for just shy of eight years in California, Oklahoma, Washington State, Alaska, before returning to Port Huron. His business Delta Imaging Photography specializes in Technical, Commercial and Event photography, although he also dabbles in portraiture. David’s background in photojournalism has earned him positions covering Port Huron Northern Marching Band and Football Team for Michigan High School Athletic Association, the North American Hockey League Port Huron Fighting Falcons, the Federal Hockey League Port Huron Prowlers, the American Hockey League Rockford Ice Hogs and the Federal Hockey League Commissioner’s Cup championship series. Some of David’s work can be found here www.DeltaImaging.zenfolio.com. And at Instagram: delta.imaging.photograhy. His technical work has covered proprietary intellectual property that can’t be shared.
PORT HURON, MI
ocolly.com

November flag planting

Yesterday marked the beginning of Veterans Appreciation Week, and volunteers have been planting more than 7,000 American flags on the library lawn. Vincent Rivera, the Veteran Success Coordinator, said Oklahoma State decided to go above and beyond with its display. “It’s standard on Veterans Day to do a display, a...
POLITICS
detroitsportsnation.com

MHSAA drops ball by disqualifying runner for ‘unacceptable conduct’ at finish line

If you have ever walked down the hallways of a high school, you are well aware that you cannot make it 10 feet without hearing some form of profanity. Most of the time, that profanity is not directed at anyone at all and even when a teacher or administrator hears it, there is nothing more than a slap on the wrist and a reminder about there being a time and a place for those types of words.
BROOKLYN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhsaa#Athletics#High School Football#American Football#Apple#Gofan
Monroe Evening News

Local Sports: Bork watches grandson make All-State

Dave Bork missed the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s state finals Saturday for the first time in 42 years. The former Monroe High coach helped the MHSAA create the current set-up for the state finals at Michigan International Speedway in 1994. But he wasn’t at MIS on Saturday. Bork instead...
MONROE, MI
michigansportsradio.com

2021 MHSAA Football Playoffs 1st Round Recap Central

The first round of the MHSAA playoffs are taking place on Halloween weekend. A majority of games are played on Friday, but there are others on Saturday as well. A look at the scores in the districts including teams in our coverage area:. DIVISION 1. Region 1, District 1. DISTRICT...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

How to watch the 2021 MHSAA boys soccer state championships

The Michigan High School Athletic Association will host the 2021 boys soccer state championship matches on Saturday at Novi and Comstock Park High Schools. For those planning to attend the state title matches in person, tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co. If you can’t attend the state championship races,...
NOVI, MI
Monroe Evening News

Friday's Monroe County Region football scoreboard

Rematches and match-ups with undefeated teams. That’s the story of the second round of the state playoffs for Monroe County Region football teams. Ida, Whiteford and Gibraltar Carlson all will be playing teams they faced during the regular season with District championships on the line tonight. St. Mary Catholic Central,...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy