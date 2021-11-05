Flagging the MHSAA. For targeting

Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. David Dell has been a lifelong resident of Port Huron and Fort Gratiot and graduated from Port Huron High School. His passion for photography began in 6th grade while working on the Washington Junior High yearbook. He shot many rolls of film during his time with the Big Red Marching Machine, and followed that with 3 semester stint as the Chief Photographer and Photo Editor of the Erie Square Gazette at St. Clair County Community College as well as working in a custom photo print house and under the tutelage of Ralph Polovich at the Times Herald. David’s degree in Mass Communications was put on hold when he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He held qualifications in two specialties; Still Photographer and Graphic Artist for just shy of eight years in California, Oklahoma, Washington State, Alaska, before returning to Port Huron. His business Delta Imaging Photography specializes in Technical, Commercial and Event photography, although he also dabbles in portraiture. David’s background in photojournalism has earned him positions covering Port Huron Northern Marching Band and Football Team for Michigan High School Athletic Association, the North American Hockey League Port Huron Fighting Falcons, the Federal Hockey League Port Huron Prowlers, the American Hockey League Rockford Ice Hogs and the Federal Hockey League Commissioner’s Cup championship series. Some of David’s work can be found here www.DeltaImaging.zenfolio.com. And at Instagram: delta.imaging.photograhy. His technical work has covered proprietary intellectual property that can’t be shared.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO