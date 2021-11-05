CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro zone inflation will come down even if more slowly, ECB's de Guindos says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is still expected to fall next year as the factors driving it remain temporary but the rate of its decline will be slower than earlier seen, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

“Inflation next year will undoubtedly slow down, but the intensity of the fall is perhaps not what we expected a few months ago,” he said an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Inflation exceeded 4% last month, more than twice the ECB’s 2% target, and will still go higher in the coming months on soaring energy and shipping prices, and some tax hikes. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo Gonzalez and Jesús Aguado Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Reuters

Euro zone bond yields tick up before U.S. inflation report

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields ticked up on Wednesday as markets awaited the October U.S. inflation report. The report, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in October, according to a Reuters poll. Overnight data showed Chinese producer prices accelerated more...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields jump as U.S. inflation tops consensus

(Adds details, updates prices) Nov 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields jumped across the board on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected last month, reinforcing inflation concerns. U.S. consumer prices rose 6.2% year-on-year in October in the biggest jump since 1990, above the...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Euro zone investor morale rises on more upbeat outlook

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose in November for the first time since July as investors expected supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy only temporarily, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone rose to 18.3 from 16.9 in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lane: This period of inflation is very unusual and temporary

In an interview to El País – a Spanish-language daily newspaper – the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist, Philip Lane, was noted saying that the current period of inflation is very unusual and temporary. Inflation is unexpectedly high at the moment but it's not a sign of a chronic...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Digital Euro Should Be Attractive But Not ‘Too Successful,’ ECB’s Panetta Says

The digital euro should be an attractive means of payment but its design should prevent it from becoming so successful as a store of value that it threatens banks and private money, according to Fabio Panetta, a high-ranking executive at the European Central Bank. Panetta stressed that both this paradox as well as the need to issue a successful CBDC need attention.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Stournaras: Inflation will be temporary

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Yannis Stournaras said in an interview on Friday, inflation is transitory and will begin to ease in 2022. “Mismatch between demand and supply will gradually dissipate.”. “Sees inflation falling next year and moving back below 2% in 2023.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB’s Vasle Sees Growing Risk That Inflation Will Stay Elevated

(Bloomberg) -- The likelihood that elevated inflation will become entrenched is increasing, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle. The Slovenian central bank chief said prices in his country are “basically following the same trend as inflation in the whole euro area,” caused mainly by soaring energy costs and supply shortages.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone banks starting to accept that low rates will stay - ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are finally accepting that interest rates will stay low for a long time and have started transforming their businesses to cope with the new reality, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. “Before the pandemic, many banks were still waiting for the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 3-Italy leads recovery in beaten-down euro zone bond markets

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy led a recovery in euro zone bond markets on Tuesday, with borrowing costs falling sharply as fears over higher inflation and interest rates subsided for now. Bond yields across the bloc have shot up since European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde disappointed investors last...
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

Euro zone banks see a further drop in soured debt: ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone banks expect a further drop in the amount of soured loans on their books, a projection that may be overly optimistic given that some firms still suffer from the impact of the pandemic, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. “All banks basically...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields rise on as ECB rate-hike bets stick

(Adds U.S. treasuries, updates prices) Nov 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields kept rising on Monday as money markets held onto their European Central Bank rate hike bets and U.S. Treasury yields ticked up with investors bracing for the Federal Reserve to start tapering its asset purchases program. At...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB survey shows euro zone inflation just below goal in 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will be higher in the coming years than earlier predicted and will come in just below the European Central Bank’s 2% target in 2022, a survey by the ECB showed on Friday. Consumer price growth is now seen averaging 2.3% this year and 1.9%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone growth, inflation soar, leaving ECB with dilemma

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy continued to boom over the summer as activity rebounded after coronavirus lockdowns but inflation is also blowing past expectations, leaving the European Central Bank with a growing policy headache. Growth has soared as consumers return to stores and venues but many...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation exceeds forecasts; hits another 13-year high

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation shot past expectations in October to hit a 13-year high, worsening a policy headache for the European Central Bank, which has consistently underestimated consumer price growth over the past year. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 4.1% in...
BUSINESS
