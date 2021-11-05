CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank of Ireland share sale extended, state recoups 249 mln euros

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Irish government on Friday extended the gradual sell down of its shares in Bank of Ireland to May 2022, having raised 249 million euros ($287.79 million) in the last three months by cutting its stake to 9.3% from 13.9%.

The government announced in late June that it intended to cut its shareholding in a trading plan that was due to end in January. The finance ministry said on Friday that it had sold the shares at an average price of 4.96 euros.

Shares in Bank of Ireland, the country’s largest bank by assets, closed at 5.15 euros on Thursday.

Ireland pumped 64 billion euros, or almost 40% of its annual economic output, into its banks a decade ago after a property crash, with Bank of Ireland the only lender to avoid majority state ownership.

The Bank of Ireland sales is the first time the state has sold any of its Irish bank share holdings since 2017.

If the government maintains its current pace of share sales it could exit Bank of Ireland entirely next year, a move that would make it the first of Ireland’s bailed-out banks to fully return to private ownership.

“Given its success to date, I believe it is in the best interest of the taxpayer to extend the plan for a further period,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

Citigroup will continue to act on behalf of the state in executing the share trading plan, the finance department said. ($1 = 0.8652 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK sells inflation-linked bond with record negative real yield

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain sold a 10-year inflation-linked government bond at auction on Thursday with a record negative real yield, meaning investors who hold the debt until maturity will face record losses in inflation-adjusted terms. The Debt Management Office sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of the 0.125%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Weaker pound, banks lift FTSE 100; M&S surges on forecast hike

Nov 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to its best session in nearly a month on Wednesday, aided by a weaker poundand gains in banks, while Marks & Spencer surged after the retailer beat first-half profit forecasts and upgraded its annual forecast. The export-heavy FTSE 100(.FTSE) gained 0.9%, with...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paschal Donohoe
Reuters

T. Rowe Price builds up 5% stake in UK online retailer THG

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based asset management firm T. Rowe Price has taken up a 5% stake in online retail platform THG Plc , a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, making it among the top 10 shareholders in the British company. THG’s shares have shed about 60% since its IPO...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Uber-rival Bolt sees Africa as growth market

STOCKHOLM/LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bolt, a rival of Uber's (UBER.N) ride-sharing and food delivery business, plans to focus on Europe and Africa for now, Chief Executive Markus Villig said in an interview, brushing aside the prospect of any possible expansion in the United States. The Estonian startup, which also...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Citigroup#Dublin#Irish#The Bank Of Ireland
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank branch network dwindles further after another 267 closures

The number of bank branches in Britain shrank by another 5% in the spring after more than 250 were axed as the pandemic accelerated closures, new figures from the City watchdog have revealed.Data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shows that 267 bank and building society branches were closed permanently between April and June, leaving the overall network 4.55% smaller at 5,599.The closures meant less than two-thirds of the UK population (60.1%) are now within 2km of a bank branch, down from 61.8% in the first quarter of 2021.It also saw a drop in the proportion of those within 5km...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

EIB, Allianz fund arm back 500 mln euro public-private climate fund

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank and Allianz Global Investors said on Monday they plan to raise 500 million euros ($577.55 million) for a fund aimed at bolstering climate mitigation and adaptation in developing countries. The Emerging Market Climate Action Fund (EMCAF), a fund-of-funds, is the latest...
WORLD
Reuters

BA-parent IAG posts 485 mln euro loss for summer quarter

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British Airways parent company IAG posted a loss of 485 million euros for its summer quarter as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back a travel recovery. IAG’s operating loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Ireland says halving greenhouse gases will cost 125 billion euros

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The Irish government has estimated that 125 billion euros ($144 billion) of investment will be required to hit its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. Speaking following the publication of a plan on what each industry...
EUROPE
Reuters

Australia's AMP exits life insurance with $389 mln stake sale

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia's AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life's Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager's exit from life insurance. The stake sale will fetch AMP A$524 million ($389.28 million) and comes years...
ECONOMY
Reuters

European VC firm Nauta closes fifth fund at 190 mln euros

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European venture capital firm Nauta has closed an early-stage fund specialising in business-to-business software at 190 million euros ($220 million), with the fund oversubscribed and above its 150 million euro target, it said on Tuesday. The close of Nauta’s fifth fund makes it the firm’s...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy