'Spencer'—How the Real Princess Diana Described 'Terrifying' Sandringham Trips

As Prince William prepares for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards this weekend, he noted that part of the inspiration for his climate activism comes from one particular eight-year-old. During an interview with BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds, the Duke of Cambridge discussed his son, Prince George's frustration after a litter picking outing with his school, Thomas's Battersea.
Kate Middleton is, allegedly, pregnant, and she immediately shared the happy news with the royal family after surviving her first trimester. According to OK! magazine, Kate Middleton decided to inform Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last about her pregnancy. But this wasn’t because she’s still at odds with the couple.
Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous and iconic heirlooms – her family tiara – which she wore on her wedding day to Prince Charles. According to palace sources, as Charlotte is the eldest of Princess Diana's granddaughters (Lilibet being the...
Princess Diana didn't end up with her one true love because it was neither Prince Charles nor Dodi. Princess Diana has remained one of the most popular royals even decades after she passed away. Royal fans still talk about her, and there are still moves and projects about her. Kristen...
Princess Diana's November 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for BBC1 Panorama "changed the course of royal history," as ITV News put it. More than 23 million people around the world tuned in to watch Lady Di spill the beans about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles amid his involvement with Camilla Parker-Bowles, per ITV News. Diana didn't disappoint — the public, that is. The British royal family, unsurprisingly, is said to have been furious at the Princess of Wales for breaking Queen Elizabeth II's unspoken rule to "never complain, never explain," the Independent noted.
Oprah Winfrey is said to be keeping distance from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to be very close to legendary American television host Oprah Winfrey. As a matter of fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited the “Queen of Talk” as one of the esteemed guests during their wedding in 2018.
Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.
Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
Sir Elton John is having to skip a reception to celebrate his late friend, Princess Diana, on October 19 as he's recovering from hip replacement surgery. The music legend, 74, was on the guestlist for the bash at Kensington Palace next Tuesday but is no longer able to attend as he's healing from the operation.
Having ascended to the British throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II is the world's longest-reigning monarch. Following the royal line of succession, she was crowned after the death of her father, King George VI, on 6 February 1952. Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947...
Prince Charles was deeply touched by Prince William's plan for his royal inheritance. The Prince of Wales said that he was "reduced to tears" after hearing about his son the Duke of Cambridge's intentions for what he plans to do with the Duchy of Cornwall - the title William will inherit when Charles accedes to the throne.
Viewers of The Crown will have watched with surprise at the Queen's births of her first three children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. The monarch was reportedly put into a state called 'twilight sleep' during labour, where she was given an anaesthetic and the baby born using forceps. The controversial technique is no longer used today. Indeed, when Her Majesty welcomed her fourth child, Prince Edward, she chose another method of delivery.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
Pippa Middleton is, allegedly, jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is, perhaps, one of the strongest in the royal family. No wonder, a lot of people look up to them including the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa has been...
After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
Comments / 2