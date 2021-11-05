Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The Star Family go to a gas station theme park. Okay, I guess we’re still at it with the Patrick Star show, this time with an episode that is probably more typical to what one would normally see if they watched it. In this case, a brief ten minute segment about the family going to a theme park, one themed after a gas station of all things. I haven’t watched the episodes prior to the Halloween episode last week, but since this is a normal episode involving the whole family, it seems like this would be a good opportunity to show what each member of the family is all about in terms of how they work in the comedic dynamic. Longtime fans of Spongebob know Patrick pretty well by this point, though there is a slight tweak in writing him here now that he is the center of focus as opposed to just being the second banana. His parents, Cecil and Bunny, are basically just slightly more intelligent versions of him. Also worth mentioning that the actor playing his dad, Thomas Wilson (known mainly for playing Biff in Back to the Future) has been voicing bit roles in Spongebob for most of the show’s run, amusingly having also played a different version of Patrick’s dad who then turned out to NOT be his dad.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO