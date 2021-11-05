Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 5 days ago

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday November 8, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content...

www.c21media.net

Mac Observer

‘The Morning Show’ Season Two, Episode Seven Review

– A few episodes in, the main problem with The Morning Show season two is clear. It is not HBO hit Succession. Both are airing at the same time, and cover the ugly side of the rich and glamorous world of media. However, the Apple TV+ offering is so much less subtle. Episode seven is as good a demonstration of this as any that have gone before.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Jed Mercurio’s HTM prodco eyes US expansion with 20th Television deal

Bodyguard and Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio and producer Jimmy Mulville have inked a first-look deal with 20th Television through their Hat Trick Mercurio (HTM) Television banner. HTM, launched in 2016. Co-owned by Mercurio and UK indie Hat Trick Productions, it will develop projects for Disney-owned 20th Television under...
BUSINESS
wamc.org

Roundtable Panel the Week in Review - Episode 50

Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week. This...
TV & VIDEOS
headstuff.org

Broadcast Signal Intrusion Film Review | Tune In to be Terrified

Whilst it will probably appeal to anyone who enjoys a good, engrossing mystery thriller, Jacob Gentry’s Broadcast Signal Intrusion will have a particular impact on those of us who have gone down late night YouTube rabbit holes, combing through Creepypasta and “Unexplained” videos. The film – the first to emerge...
MOVIES
Damien Timmer
c21media.net

BritBox picks up North American rights to upcoming ITV drama series The Tower

BritBox, the joint-venture SVoD service from UK broadcasters ITV and the BBC, has picked up North American rights to ITV’s upcoming crime drama series The Tower. Based on Kate London’s debut novel Post Mortem, The Tower follows two detectives investigating the deaths of a veteran police officer and a teenage Muslim girl who have both fallen from Portland Tower in south London.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Tune in to C21FM to hear from John Morayniss about Blink Studios

Today we hear from former Entertainment One TV chief John Morayniss about the launch of his new company, Blink Studios, with backing from Endeavor Content. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. John Morayniss, the former head of Entertainment One (eOne)’s TV business, recently unveiled his new company, Blink Studios,...
BUSINESS
footballscoop.com

Podcast: Reviewing the beauty that was week 10

College football is the best. We saw upsets, big wins, incredible individual performances, some great coaching calls and more... and our team is hear to share insight. As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it. Required podcast disclaimer: If you like...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bitcoinist.com

NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

The gathering in New York City this week for NFTs biggest meetup at NFT.NYC was far from your normal conference. One of k-pop’s biggest groups is diving into NFTs. And NFTs could just be the future of video games. It’s just a few of the biggest topics of discussion over...
ETHEREUM
c21media.net

CBBC commissions ballroom dancing doc from Yeti

NEWS BRIEF: CBBC, the children’s arm of UK pubcaster the BBC, has commissioned a documentary about ballroom dancing from Welsh prodco Yeti. My Life: Battle of the Ballroom (1×30’) follows two 13-year-old ballroom dancers from Wales, as they train for the biggest competition of their lives at the world-famous Tower Ballroom in Blackpool. One of the dancers, Bailey, has autism and is visually impaired. The other, Summer, has been dancing since the age of two with hopes to one day turn pro.
WORLD
c21media.net

Tune in to C21FM today to hear from Tyler Massey of MassMedia Int’l

Today we hear from formats expert Tyler Massey, president of LA-based MassMedia International, about why there’s no such thing as an emerging market anymore and what the popularity of Netflix’s Squid Game means for the scripted formats business. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Tyler Massey, president of MassMedia...
TV SHOWS
cincymusic.com

Show Review: The Menzingers & Co. Sell Out SGHR

This is my fourth time seeing The Menzingers at The Southgate House Revival, fifth or sixth time all told. For 10 years, the Scranton, PA have been doggedly criss-crossing the country, bringing their unique blend of punk rock, melody, angst, and joy to ardent and voracious fans. The last time was in 2019, so just over 2 years ago. Read about it here, because I’m going to talk about some other things and don’t want to repeat myself if I can help it.
SCRANTON, PA
etownian.com

TV Show Review: Over the Garden Wall

With Halloween days away, I’m sure Halloween movies and shows are being watched to get in the spooky spirit. My personal favorite show for this time of year is “Over the Garden Wall.” This short 10-episode mini-series aired in November 2014 on Cartoon Network. The cast stars Elijah Wood as Wirt, Collin Dean as Greg, the main protagonists, as well as Christopher Lloyd and Tim Curry. Patrick McHale, director of “Adventure Time,” created the series, basing it off of his short film “Tome of the Unknown.”
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Dutch pubcaster NPO acquires RTE gangland crime drama Kin

Pubcaster NPO in the Netherlands has acquired Irish crime drama series Kin. Produced by Bron Studios and Headline Pictures in association with Irish pubcaster RTE, Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group and Creative Wealth Media, Kin centres on a Dublin family embroiled in a gangland vendetta. The eight-part series, which stars Game...
BUSINESS
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

All3, Banijay, eOne, Fremantle, ITVS to host physical London TV Screenings in 2022

All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Entertainment One, Fremantle and ITV Studios have again joined forces to hold the London TV Screenings as an in-person event in February and March next year. The London-based distribution giants launched the inaugural London TV Screenings, which was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, last year.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “Gas Station Vacation”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The Star Family go to a gas station theme park. Okay, I guess we’re still at it with the Patrick Star show, this time with an episode that is probably more typical to what one would normally see if they watched it. In this case, a brief ten minute segment about the family going to a theme park, one themed after a gas station of all things. I haven’t watched the episodes prior to the Halloween episode last week, but since this is a normal episode involving the whole family, it seems like this would be a good opportunity to show what each member of the family is all about in terms of how they work in the comedic dynamic. Longtime fans of Spongebob know Patrick pretty well by this point, though there is a slight tweak in writing him here now that he is the center of focus as opposed to just being the second banana. His parents, Cecil and Bunny, are basically just slightly more intelligent versions of him. Also worth mentioning that the actor playing his dad, Thomas Wilson (known mainly for playing Biff in Back to the Future) has been voicing bit roles in Spongebob for most of the show’s run, amusingly having also played a different version of Patrick’s dad who then turned out to NOT be his dad.
TV SERIES
interlochenpublicradio.org

Show Tunes S4 EP 5: Oliver! (1962)

In this episode of Show Tunes, we'll hear the full Original Broadway cast album of "Oliver!" by Lionel Bart. Based on Charles Dickens's 1838 novel "Oliver Twist," "Oliver!" is a snappy (and occasionally heartbreaking) musical. Tony Awards (1963):. Best Musical Score (Lionel Bart) Biggest Hits:. "Food, Glorious Food" "Consider Yourself"
ENTERTAINMENT
c21media.net

OGM Pictures’ Chrysalis hatches at OSN

NEWS BRIEF: Middle Eastern broadcast group OSN has acquired the MENA broadcast and streaming rights to Turkish drama Chrysalis from Scandinavian distributor Eccho Rights. Currently airing its second season on Turkey’s Kanal D, Chrysalis is produced by OGM Pictures and based on Gülseren Budayıcıoğlu’s novel Camdaki Kız. It tells the story of a young woman full of hope seeking happiness and love in a world that confronts her with difficulties at every turn.
TV & VIDEOS

