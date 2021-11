The Wonder Years is getting a full-series order from ABC. Fans were curious how the reboot of the popular sitcom would play out. But, it seems to have done well enough to merit 22 episodes. For those unaware, The Wonder Years follows in the footsteps of the 1988 original that ran until 1993. This time, our story centers around 12-year-old Dean Williams and his family in Montgomery, Alabama. Things are changing in 1960s America and Elisha Williams' lead character is going through puberty along with everything else. The initial run averaged 2.5 million viewers on release, which is pretty darn impressive. Marvel fans will instantly recognize the tones of Don Cheadle as the narrator for the story. (This of course borrowed a flourish from the original show that saw Fred Savage give an interior voice to Kevin Arnold as he navigated his own coming of age story.) Check out the show's celebratory post down below:

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO