West Indies fined 20% of match fee for slow over rate

 5 days ago
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer congratulates Sri Lankan cricketers after Sri Lanka won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — West Indies have been fined 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate during their 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup.

Defending champion West Indies were eliminated from the semifinals after losing their third game in Group 1 on Thursday against Sri Lanka.

West Indies will play against Australia in their last group match on Saturday. Sri Lanka bowed out of the tournament with four points after winning two of their five group games.

The ICC said in a statement on Friday that match referee David Boon imposed the 20% fine after West Indies was “ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.”

Captain Kieron Pollard was found guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction.

