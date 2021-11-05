West Virginia University researchers studying invasive carp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Researchers at West Virginia University are investigating how to keep invasive carp from spreading.

Brent Murry and Caroline Arantes from the Davis College of Agriculture Natural Resources and Design will examine the Ohio and Tennessee-Cumberland River basins. They have a three-year, $151,394 grant from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The species has caused ecological and economic problems in the Upper Mississippi River Basin, but the eastern portion of the Mississippi watershed is uninhabited by invasive carp, the university said.

“When carp first invaded, they quickly moved their way up and down the Mississippi and many of its tributaries,” Murry said. “At the same time, they moved into the lower Ohio and stalled. They really haven’t made it past Cincinnati and the Markland Dam in any real, significant numbers.”

The researchers hope to discover what has prevented a spread.

“We want to keep doing what’s working to prevent them from moving up, but we don’t know what that is right now,” Murry said.