CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic subscription and transaction-based revenue growth of 58%. Lightspeed now maintains approximately 156,000 Customer Locations. Lightspeed Payments achieved another record quarter. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. , the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, announced financial results for the three-and six-month...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Posts 32 Percent Ad Revenue Jump in Third Quarter, Forecasts Full-Year Record

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. In its financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. The company touted that its total external revenue for the first nine months of 2021 hit 2.38 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Workato Raises $200 Million Series E Funding at a $5.7 Billion Valuation to Accelerate Record Growth and Capitalise on Surging Demand for Enterprise Automation

The enterprise automation platform will use funds to further expand operations in EMEA and open up offices in Benelux and the Nordics. Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, today announced $200 million in Series E funding led by Battery Ventures, with equal participation from Insight Partners, Altimeter Capital and Tiger Global. Geodesic Capital and Redpoint Ventures also participated in this round of financing. The new funding values Workato at $5.7 billion and comes just nine months after its $110 million Series D. Workato has raised over $420 million in total funding to date.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Gtv#Marketing Technology News#Ebitda#Company
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

TTEC Announces Regina Paolillo as Global Chief Operating Officer and Dustin Semach as Chief Financial Officer

TTEC Holdings, Inc, one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced Regina Paolillo as its Global Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role and named Dustin Semach as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Both roles are effective immediately. Marketing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

BBTV Launches Fast Pay to Help Creators Accelerate Their Growth

BBTV Fast Pay Expedites Monthly Revenue Share Payments and Provides Up-Front Capital for Growth. BBTV Holdings Inc., the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces the launch of BBTV Fast Pay, a premium Base Solution that expedites monthly payments for creators, delivering fresh capital for them to use for growth.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Skyrise Intelligence Announces First DSP Integration

Skyrise Intelligence, the leading audience targeting solution, (10 November) announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Sage + Archer. The programmatic Digital Out of Home and Mobile buying platform has become the first DSP to integrate Skyrise Intelligence audience targeting solutions. The partnership enables UK advertisers to leverage anonymised, aggregated mobile data...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ICARO Announces Opening of London Office As Part of International Expansion Targeting 200M Additional Subscribers

Digital Media Leader ICARO™, with Over 220M Subscribers Under Contract, Establishes its European Headquarters Following Growth into EMEA Markets. ICARO Media Group, a TMT sector company, announces the opening of its new office in London, United Kingdom, as part of its international expansion strategy targeting an additional 200M subscribers. The new ICARO™ UK office and management team will provide marketing, sales, corporate onboarding, and technology support for the company’s recent expansion into England, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Spain.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

iMedia Closes $93 Million Acquisition of 123tv

IMedia Brands, Inc. announced that it has closed on its acquisition of 123tv for an enterprise value of $93 million, effective November 5, 2021. IMBI previously announced the signing of the purchase agreement to acquire 123tv on September 22, 2021. Marketing Technology News: Netcore Cloud Partners with AudiencePoint to Provide...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Plannuh’s Operational Marketing Index Reveals Marketers Are Not Focused on Company Goals

Only 18% of marketers surveyed report that their companies excel at building marketing plans based on a set of measurable goals that align with company objectives. Marketers continue to struggle to align goals with company objectives, according to new data released from Plannuh, a software-as-a-service company transforming the way marketers plan and budget.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows, Company Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The company posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, the company’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hyped up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy