GOOD NEWS: Local law firm announces retirements

Kelly, Morgan, Dennis, Corzine & Hansen, P.C. have announced the retirement of John Blake Hanson and JT Morgan.

Hansen has been a member and shareholder of the Kelly, Morgan, Denis, Corzine & Hansen law firm since 1979.

Hansen was born in Stamford, Texas in 1949 and received his undergraduate BBA degree from Texas Tech University in 1972. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence (law) degree from Texas Tech University School of Law in 1975.

Hansen was an assistant district attorney in Midland County, Texas and was county judge of Midland County, Texas in 1978. Civically, Hansen has been an active in the Odessa community by serving as a board member and past president of the Ellen Noël Art Museum, as board member and past president of United Way of Odessa, as board member and past president of Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas, Inc., a board member of Securing Samaritan’s Vision, Inc., and as board member and chairman of the board of directors of Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Hansen and his wife, Fannie, have four adult children and eight grandchildren.

J.T. Morgan has been a member and shareholder of the Kelly, Morgan, Denis, Corzine & Hansen law firm since the late ‘80s.

Morgan was born in the lower valley of El Paso in 1955.

Morgan is married to Debbie and has been married since 1981. They are the proud parents of five children and grandparents to five grandchildren.

Morgan received his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law in 1981. He was an active community member of Odessa prior moving to Blanco, Texas.

Morgan was a long-time member Greater Odessa Rotary. He was active in his church, First United Methodist Church since 1981. He was the chair of the Odessa Day Nursery, a non-profit which provides discounted child-care to over 110 children and proudly served on that board for approximately 20 years. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Christmas in Action.

Morgan now is an active member of his Blanco community. He is an avid road cyclist and is a runner, both of which are done slowly.