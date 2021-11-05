CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ADNOC's OSPs largely within expectations; Upper Zakum slightly higher

By Reetika Porwal
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Official selling prices for Das Blend, Umm Lulu reflect stronger sentiment for lighter grades. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.'s official selling prices for December-loading cargoes of Upper Zakum, Umm Lulu and Das Blend crude were largely within market expectations, traders told S&P Global Platts. Not registered?. Receive daily email...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spglobal.com

Malaysia's palm oil stocks rise 4% on month as output beats market expectations

Malaysia's palm oil stocks rose 4.4% month on month to 1.834 million mt at end October on better-than-expected production and a dip in exports, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said in a monthly update Nov. 10. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Crude palm...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Jan Brent-Dubai EFS widens, India issues tender for West African crudes

India began issuing spot tenders seeking West African and Middle East crudes while the January Exchange of Futures for Swaps spread widened further at Singapore opening Nov. 10. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT), the January Brent/Dubai...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adnoc#Osp#S P Global Platts#The Das Blend#Platts Data#North Asian#Adnoc Osp#Lng#Platts Upper Zakum
spglobal.com

Asia's dry bulk pounded by easing congestion, falling commodity prices

After a robust bull run which started in April 2021, dry bulk freight rates across vessel segments have fallen steeply on the back of easing port congestion in China, falling Chinese steel production as well as the sharp drop in iron ore, thermal coal and other raw commodity prices. Not...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.5 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles were expected to show no change for the week. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub unchanged for the week. Oil prices pared some of its earlier losses after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $83.70 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

EIA reports a small weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 7 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 5. That was less than half the average increase of 15 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The EIA released its report a day early because of Thursday's Veterans Day holiday. Total stocks now stand at 3.618 trillion cubic feet, down 308 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 119 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down by 15.3 cents, or 3.1%, at $4.826 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.916 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

PetroChina expects tight global natural gas supply to ease in 2022

The tight supply situation of natural gas in the global markets is expected to ease to a certain extent in 2022 as production growth is forecast to outpace demand, said Luo Yizhou, vice president of PetroChina International Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned PetroChina. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures inch higher as talk of US action pressures sentiment

Crude oil futures inched higher in mid-morning trade in Asia Nov. 9 amid thin activity, though sentiment was pressured by reports that the US was considering taking action to curb rising oil prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:11 am Singapore time...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

China's hydrogen fuel price to be competitive against petroleum by 2030: Sinopec Marketing

Renewables-based hydrogen fuel cost estimated to reach around $4.69/kg in 2025. Current hydrogen fuel costs range from $6-$11/kg, produced mainly from fossil fuels. China's hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) are expected to be cost-competitive in 2030 compared with conventional vehicles powered by gasoline or gasoil, in terms of both the purchasing price and the fuel cost, Jiang Ning, chief specialist with Sinopec Marketing, said at the 10th China International Oil and Gas Trade Congress Nov. 8.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Japan's Idemitsu says fuel oil requests from utilities have 'doubled' for this winter

Raising refinery runs to above 80% in Oct-Mar from 73% in Apr-Sep Japan's second-largest refiner Idemitsu Kosan has already received winter fuel oil supply requests from a couple of power utilities at "double" the peak volumes seen last winter, when the country's power supply was stretched to critical levels during extreme cold spells, President and CEO Shunichi Kito said Nov. 9.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Phase 2 of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project being reevaluated: official

The phase 2 of the floating Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal is currently being reshaped with a final investment decision expected by late 2022 or early 2023, a senior energy official from Mauritania said Nov. 9. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US LNG WEEKLY: GCM rises slightly on week after high tanker rates fuel swings

Shifting production levels at home, shipping rates at sea and activity in destination markets spurred back and forth movement during the week of Nov. 2-9 for the export value for LNG cargoes loading on the US Gulf Coast 30-60 days forward. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy