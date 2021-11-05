Northstar Meetings Group Reveals the Winners of the 2021 Stella Awards, the Meeting Industry’s Highest Honor

Celtra Technologies, Inc. (“Celtra”), the Creative Automation company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment from Symphony Technology Group (“STG”), a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The STG backing will help Celtra grow in partnership with Celtra’s founders and management team. Celtra, a profitable company since 2017, is expected to generate over $50M in revenue in 2021, growing by over 25% year over year. STG’s investment comes on the back of Celtra winning more than 40 new enterprise customers in the recent year, and the expansion of Celtra’s Creative Automation solutions from media businesses into brands and agencies.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 HOURS AGO