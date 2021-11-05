Northstar Meetings Group Reveals the Winners of the 2021 Stella Awards, the Meeting Industry’s Highest Honor
Winners announced during Northstar’s 2nd Annual Stella Awards Virtual Showcase premiering. Northstar Meetings Group and its leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings, announced the 2021 recipients of the 5th Annual Stella Awards. A total of 260 organizations from around the globe are being honored for consistently delivering quality service...martechseries.com
Comments / 0