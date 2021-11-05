CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford PD: Man injured in shooting on Dorothy Street

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Friday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 19 Dorothy Street on a shot spotter activation. Upon arrival, they located a man in his twenties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

