CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

MongoDB Continues Commitment to Security with New ISO and CSA Certifications for Growing Data Platform

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMongoDB Atlas, Atlas Data Lake, Charts, and Realm Meet Industry-Leading Compliance Guidelines. MongoDB, Inc., the leading, modern, general purpose database platform, today announced the company’s certification for compliance with ISO 27017:2015 and ISO 27018:2019 on top of the existing ISO 27001:2013 certification, as well as completion of Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

IT teams can build Data Clean Rooms with support for all major cloud services providers. IT has full data governance over consumer data within standard SaaS architecture. LeadsRx – a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services – today announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Double Raises Series A To Grow Flexible Assistant Platform

Double, a flexible assistant service for executives and their teams, announced that it has raised $8.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by the Paris-based venture capital firm Daphni, which invested in Double’s seed round. Existing investors Index Ventures and FJ Labs and new investors Teamworthy, Eurazeo, Le Fonds, and Forefront participated in the round. More than 20 current Double customers also participated, representing almost 10% of the round. This funding brings Double’s total funds raised to $15 million.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

ZTE obtains ISO/IEC 27701 international standard certificate for its terminal devices

This certificate demonstrates the international authorities' recognition of ZTE's terminal devices in terms of user privacy protection, and will further facilitate the innovative development of ZTE's terminal products in the fields of user data security and privacy protection. To date, ZTE has been focusing on core scenarios, building an end-to-end,...
TECHNOLOGY
mit.edu

Disruption as a Platform for Continuous Innovation

Organizations should embrace disruption and the resulting challenges as opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown businesses that transformation is not a one-and-done event. Companies bent on success must innovate by continually adapting to a volatile and uncertain environment. Organizations that merely attempt to weather the storm until things go back to normal miss an opportunity to thrive.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Controls#Cloud Computing Security#Cloud Security Alliance#Mongodb#Atlas Data Lake#Charts#Csa Rrb#Security Trust#Company#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Phrasee Iso 27017#Iso 27017 2015
CSO

6 security analyst certifications to advance your career

The security analyst is the backbone of a company’s day-to-day IT security. Whether they're monitoring network infrastructure for breaches and intrusions as part of a security operations center, performing internal security audits, or analyzing past breaches to find the root causes of network vulnerability, they work to keep the company's infrastructure locked down tight.
JOBS
martechseries.com

BT Launches New Digital Advertising Platform to Help Businesses Grow O..

BT today launched a new digital advertising platform to make it easier for businesses to run their own digital marketing campaigns, helping them to better promote their goods and services online. BT’s Digital Marketing Hub gives businesses the tools and support to create, publish and measure their digital advertising across...
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SearchUnify Ensures Continued Commitment to Privacy Management with ISO/IEC 27701:2019

SearchUnify, a recognized unified cognitive platform, announced that it has been accredited with ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification for its Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). This reaffirms the platform’s commitment to ensuring the highest level of data security and privacy for its customers. Grazitti Interactive, SearchUnify’s parent company, has always been proactive...
SOFTWARE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Technical Cable Applications Announces ISO 9001:2015 Certification

AUBURN, Wash. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Technical Cable Applications is excited to announce their newly-achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. Technical Cable Applications, Inc., a contract cable manufacturer of cable assemblies and wiring harnesses based in Auburn, Washington, has undergone tremendous growth over the past year. This has demanded a...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Nightfall Democratizes Data Protection for Any Application with New Developer Platform

APIs for developers to build data protection into their applications. Nightfall, a cloud-native data protection platform, today announced the launch of its brand new Developer Platform. Nightfall’s APIs give developers a set of building blocks to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data with Nightfall’s AI-powered detection engine. The APIs are supported by complete documentation, tutorials, and Software Development Kits (SDKs) for popular programming languages.
SOFTWARE
Dark Reading

Cloud Data Security Startup Launches

Security startup TrustLogix today emerged from stealth and launched a cloud-based data security governance platform for setting up access control to data across multicloud environments. The TrustLogix Data Security Governance Platform includes monitoring and discovery of data access and permissions and specific access control and enforcement. “Enterprise data sharing and...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Securing data transfers with relativity

The volume of data transferred is constantly increasing, but the absolute security of these exchanges cannot be guaranteed, as shown by cases of hacking frequently reported in the news. To counter hacking, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, has developed a new system based on the concept of zero-knowledge proofs, the security of which is based on the physical principle of relativity: information cannot travel faster than the speed of light. Thus, one of the fundamental principles of modern physics allows for secure data transfer. This system allows users to identify themselves in complete confidentiality without disclosing any personal information, promising applications in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. These results can be read in the journal Nature.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

TrustLogix Data Security Governance Platform helps data scientists modernize their data infrastructure

TrustLogix announced its Data Security Governance Platform, a proxyless, cloud-native platform to unify data security, privacy and compliance without sacrificing performance. As enterprises further embrace digital transformation initiatives, the challenge of managing and securing data becomes more complex. TrustLogix Data Security Governance Platform was created to help data scientists and engineers modernize their data infrastructure in the cloud, making data at once accessible by the right users and completely secure and compliant.
SOFTWARE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Acting AG Bruck Urges New Jerseyans to Make Cybersecurity a Priority as Data Breaches, Online Threats to Children Continue to Rise

As the number of data breaches and threats from online child predators continues to rise amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck urged New Jerseyans to make cybersecurity a priority in their daily lives. “The COVID-19 pandemic made us all more dependent on the internet and...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

TrustLogix Launches Data Security Governance Platform; Secures All Data Across Any Cloud

Catalyzes digital transformation by unifying data security, privacy and compliance. TrustLogix, a Norwest Venture Partners portfolio company, today announced its Data Security Governance Platform, a proxyless, cloud-native platform to unify data security, privacy and compliance without sacrificing performance. As enterprises further embrace digital transformation initiatives, the challenge of managing and securing data becomes more complex. TrustLogix Data Security Governance Platform was created to help data scientists and engineers modernize their data infrastructure in the cloud, making data at once accessible by the right users and completely secure and compliant.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Spreedly certification connects gateways to merchants and platforms

US-based payments orchestration platform Spreedly has announced a new Gateway Certification Programme, providing PSPs a track to integrate with Spreedly’s Payments ecosystem. Spreedly-certified payment service providers gain additional go-to-market advantages, including the ability to expedite access to their services for their customers. With most of the technical tasks of integrating...
MARKETS
Radio Business Report

Cross-Platform Data Sharing Comes From New Marketron Offering

Broadcast media industry sales technology provider Marketron has launched a new product suite designed to leverage open APIs, connectors and custom integrations. This, Marketron says, gives its customers the ability to consolidate disparate data sources — including linear, O&O and third-party digital advertising systems — into a single ecosystem. Introducing...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Clarivate Cited in B2B2C Journey Mapping Reports by Independent Research Firm

Seven steps to highly effective journey mapping for a great customer and partner experience. Clarivate Plc , a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has been cited by Forrester in their recently published B2B2C Journey Mapping reports. The two reports, B2B2C Journey Mapping: Mapping The End- Customer Experience and B2B2C Journey Mapping: Mapping The Partner Experience, mention Clarivate Customer Experience (CX) Services insights on journey mapping.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy