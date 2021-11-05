MongoDB Continues Commitment to Security with New ISO and CSA Certifications for Growing Data Platform
MongoDB Atlas, Atlas Data Lake, Charts, and Realm Meet Industry-Leading Compliance Guidelines. MongoDB, Inc., the leading, modern, general purpose database platform, today announced the company’s certification for compliance with ISO 27017:2015 and ISO 27018:2019 on top of the existing ISO 27001:2013 certification, as well as completion of Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)...martechseries.com
Comments / 0