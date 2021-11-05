CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

State of the City 2021

saratoga.ca.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Mayor Yan Zhao and the Saratoga City Council at the 2021 State...

www.saratoga.ca.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Saratoga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Saratoga City Council
NBC News

Kyle Rittenhouse takes witness stand

Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors Wednesday that one of two men he gunned down during a protest in Wisconsin last year had threatened to kill him earlier in the evening. Testifying in his own defense, Rittenhouse said he was protecting private property in Kenosha and providing first aid on Aug. 25, 2020, when his fatal confrontations with Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, unfolded.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy