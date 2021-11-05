State of the City 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors Wednesday that one of two men he gunned down during a protest in Wisconsin last year had threatened to kill him earlier in the evening. Testifying in his own defense, Rittenhouse said he was protecting private property in Kenosha and providing first aid on Aug. 25, 2020, when his fatal confrontations with Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, unfolded.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO