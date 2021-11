BOSTON (CBS) – The Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester will be closed again Friday after a principal and another staff member were attacked by a student during dismissal Wednesday afternoon. When Boston Police arrived at the school, an officer found Upper Campus Principal Patricia Lampron unconscious on the ground being tended to by staff members. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, the 61-year-old principal suffered broken ribs and a head injury. She was released from the hospital Thursday and is resting comfortably at home. Another staff member was allegedly hit...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO