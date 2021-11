With The Salvation Army being our cover this week, I just thought it was fitting that I moved one of my annual topics up a couple of weeks. I have always been a big believer in the work The Salvation Army does. As most, I became familiar with the organization when I was only a child. When you heard the ringing of the bell and saw those red kettles, you knew Christmas time was soon to follow. At the time, my Mom and Dad would always give me quarters or even a dollar to drop in the kettle. Please remember this was the seventies, and that George Washington was worth about an Alexander Hamilton of today’s world.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO