MLSD levy approval grows; Gaps widen in updated election results

MOSES LAKE — The latest round of election results Thursday afternoon showed a widening lead in those voting to approve the three-year Moses Lake School District replacement levy.

According to the latest count of votes from the Nov. 2 general election posted by the Washington Secretary of State’s office, the “yes” vote for the three-year levy widened to 51.6%, or 3,802 votes in favor, compared with 3,567 votes against.

The levy needs 50% plus one vote to pass, and is slated to raise an average of $7.5 million per year over three years beginning in January 2022. The levy monies will be used to pay for extracurricular programs like music, athletics and school technology not covered by state funding.

In the fire of two contested races for the Moses Lake School Board, challenger Paul Hill widened his lead against incumbent board member Vickey Melcher to 54.4%, or 3,832 to 3,165.

In the second race to fill the seat being vacated by current board member Elliott Goodrich, Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr also widened his lead to 54.5%, or 3,865, to Rachel Roylance Gallacci’s 3,190.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 2,950 ballots still needed to be counted and only about 30% of the county’s 47,558 registered voters participated in the election. The next ballot count is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, with the final count and certification set for Nov. 23.

