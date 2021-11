Young climate activists from across the world took to the streets of Glasgow on Monday to demand faster action from world leaders arriving at the Cop26 climate summit.Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate were among those taking part in a wave of demos across Glasgow. They were joined by young environmentalists from countries including Argentina, the Philippines, Mexico and Colombia.The Fridays for Future activists denounced the actions of Boris Johnson and other leaders taking part in the first day of the UN climate conference involving 25,000 people.“Inside Cop there are politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously,”...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO