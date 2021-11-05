Quincy, Mattawa mayors maintain lead in updated election numbers

The mayors of Mattawa and Quincy have maintained leads against their challengers, but Quincy School Board and Wahluke School Board incumbents are losing their races in the updated results Thursday for the Nov. 2 general election.

Quincy Mayor Paul Worley maintained his lead over challenger Luke Garrison, with Worley receiving about 62% of the vote. Mattawa Mayor Maria Celaya likewise maintained her lead over Sun Hwang with about 64% of the vote.

But Quincy School Board member Liliana Garcia is trailing challenger Chad Lower, with Lower receiving about 57% of the vote. Wahluke School Board incumbent Jesse Chiprez is trailing challenger Nick Trejo. Trejo has about 72% of the vote.

A maintenance and operations levy request from Grant County Hospital District 2, the Quincy Valley Medical Center, is passing with about 60.9% of the vote. But a M&O request from Adams County Parks and Recreation District 1, which maintains P.J. Taggares Park, is failing. The proposal has about 52% approval, but because it’s a revenue measure, it requires 60% approval to pass.

Michael Christensen is leading in the race for an open seat on the Royal City City Council. Christensen has 73% of the vote to 27% for Stanton Fanning. Jeff Spence is leading Peter Sullivan in the race for Quincy City Council, with Spence receiving 73% of the vote. In the second contested Quincy council race, Dave Dormier has about 60% of the vote to 40% for Oscar Romero.

Luke Jenne is leading the race for a second open seat on the Wahluke School Board, with about 67% of the vote to 32% for Cynthia de Victoria.

Incumbent Deena Vietzke continues to lead challenger Patrick Simmons in the race for the Port of Othello commission. Vietzke has about 52% of the vote.

Updated vote totals will be released Monday. The election will be certified Nov. 23.