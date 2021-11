With the PGL Stockholm Major in the books, it’s now time to take a look at those who shined the most in the first Valve-sponsored event in over two years. Usual suspects like Natus Vincere’s s1mple and G2 Esports’ NiKo were the two best players of this CS:GO Major. But several debutants had great performances as well, such as FaZe Clan’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants and Copenhagen Flames’ Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi.

