CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross and several Superstars released from WWE

By Sanchit Chandalia
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNia Jax, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross are among the several Superstars who have been released from the company. WWE continues restricting their operations leading to numerous Superstars being released from the company once again. Surprisingly, among the 17 released Superstars, a couple of them are former Champions. Karrion...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why WWE Released Nia Jax

Rumors of more WWE releases have been making the rounds for a few days now, and on Thursday, November 4 the company released another wave of Superstars. Once again there were some surprising names on the list such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Used Nia Jax’s Release To Send A Message To The Roster

WWE released a total of 18 Superstars last week, and one of them happened to be former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Following her release Nia Jax issued a statement revealing that she had been off TV because she was taking a mental health break, and when the company scheduled her to return later this month she asked for more time off.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Nia Jax issues statement on WWE release, vaccination report

Former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax has issued a statement following her release from WWE. Jax was among 18 wrestlers who were released by WWE during a round of cuts on Thursday night. The New York Post reported that "a source with knowledge of WWE’s operations" told them that one of the reasons Jax was released was due to being unvaccinated.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Keith Lee Breaks Silence On Bearcat Gimmick Following His WWE Release

Keith Lee was called up to the WWE main roster last year, but he was unfortunately forced to sit on the sidelines for most of 2021 due to health issues. Over the last few months Keith Lee has been using the “Bearcat” nickname on Monday Night Raw, and the gimmick hasn’t exactly been well received by the fans.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Yim
Person
Mick Foley
Person
Scarlett Bordeaux
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
John Cena
Person
Nia Jax
Bleacher Report

Nia Jax Discusses Mental Health in Statement After WWE Release

Following her surprising release from WWE on Thursday, Nia Jax wrote on Instagram that she had been on a mental health break from the company. Jax released the following statement on her Instagram on Friday:. The 37-year-old veteran said that she had asked WWE for an extension to her mental...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Breaking News: Nia Jax Released From WWE

According to a report from Fightful, Nia Jax has been released from WWE. Jax joins Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Ember Moon, Franky Monet, Oney Lorcan, Scarlett Bordeaux, B-Fab (Hit Row), Jessi Kamea, Zayda Ramier, Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, and Jeet Rama as names who have been released from WWE so far.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nia Jax Claims WWE Never Mentioned Her Vaccination Status In Regards To Release

Among the numerous releases executed by WWE yesterday was former Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag Team champion Nia Jax. Jax has finally spoken out about what occurred leading up to her release. And though it has been reported that budget cuts or vaccination status may have played a factor in her release, Jax’s story paints a slightly different picture.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Champions#Nxt Champion#Bearcat
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Why WWE Released Keith Lee

Keith Lee picked up some serious momentum during his time in NXT, but unfortunately for him that momentum didn’t transfer over to the main roster when he got called up. In recent weeks WWE had been trying to tweak Lee’s gimmick by pushing the Bearcat nickname, and on Thursday the company cut ties with him when he was released from his contract.
WWE
FanSided

Keith Lee promises ‘we are not done’ after WWE release

After being released by WWE last week, Keith Lee begins to look forward to his future in wrestling. Last week, despite telling the media in a public sales call that they had made record profits in this last quarter just minutes before, WWE management made “budget cuts” in the form of the jobs of several wrestlers. Ember Moon, Mia Yim, Scarlett Bourdeaux, Fab-B, Nia Jax, and Franky Monet were all released despite the WWE’s women’s roster already being fairly thin. Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Trey Baxter, Oney Lorcan were all also given their release, despite their undeniable talent and value as wrestlers.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Reacts To Keith Lee and Others Being Released From WWE

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about the WWE releases from November 4th 2021:. “I hate to see it. Ember Moon, she’s one of mine, so I definitely hate to see her get released. One thing I always teach my girls is when your talent, cream rises to the top and you’ll find a spot somewhere. Ember, she’s going to be ok. The business decisions as far as Scarlett, I don’t know what’s going on with that. I don’t know the behind the scenes dealings that go on with stuff like that. Franky Monet, I thought she was talent. I thought she was money. I thought she fit right in, and she was doing a great job. She was one of the girls I thought you could do pretty much anything with as far as title picture, angle wise, working with bringing somebody up. I tell you, the business has changed. The business is totally different than it was back in the day. Job security these days is nowhere near what it was back in the day. That’s due to, man, I hate to say it. I hate to even talk like that, but just say for instance, Ember Moon, Scarlett, Valkyrie, they’ve been out there, but their names hadn’t been out there enough to where they’re made to where these are people we can’t get rid of, or these are people we can’t replace. Back in the day, when somebody came on board, and I’m just giving an example, Madusa. How many Madusas were there? Luna Vachon? It was a lot harder to replace someone like that. Today, there’s an abundance of talent. I said it once, I’ll say it again. The business is as hot as it’s ever been today as far as people trying to get in it. They see this could really be a career. People see guys like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista making movies and see how this business has changed their lives. I’m going to tell you right now, there’s so many young people wanting to get in it, but I’m going to tell you, those ones that are irreplaceable, they’re few and far between at this stage of professional wrestling. I could be wrong, but I don’t think I am.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Paige Shows Support for Nia Jax Following WWE Release

– Former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya Knight, is showing her support for Nia Jax following Nia’s WWE release earlier this week. In a post on her Twitter account last night, Paige wrote, “#BringBackNia,” along with posting a picture with her and Nia Jax. Nia Jax was among a group...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nia Jax Shares First Tweet And Changes Bio Following WWE Release

Recently released WWE star Nia Jax has taken to social media with her first Twitter post since late August. As seen below, Nia posted a video from her TikTok account that shows her sitting on a pallet jack as her former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, pulls it along. “First...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy