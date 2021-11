Michigan has some pretty unique history, but there are a lot of towns, villages and cities that have some interesting names and I've always been curious where they came from. If you zoom in close on a map of Michigan on your computer, you'll start to see names pop up that will make you laugh. How about the town of Climax? Gold. Of course everyone knows about Hell. Even Kalamazoo is kind of a funny name. But it's those little gems that you wouldn't even know you drove through with the unique names that I love.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO